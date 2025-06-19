Netflix Announces Karen Read’s Documentary: Here’s Everything You Should Know

Karen Read is a former college lecturer who was accused of killing her boyfriend in Canton, Massachusetts, in 2022. The case became a controversial topic, and that’s when Terry Dunn Meurer, recognized for America Undercover, Vanished: Missing Children, and Unsolved Mysteries, decided to create a documentary about the trial. Now that the second trial has been completed in the case, Netflix has today announced a new documentary on Karen Read. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

What Is the Name of Karen Read’s Documentary?

The official title of Netflix’s Karen Read Documentary has not been revealed yet. In a news post, Netflix said that the untitled documentary is currently in production and more information about it will be released soon. The production of the documentary will be handled by Sandpaper Films, with Danielle Johnson and Rob Miller serving as the co-directors of the docuseries.

This documentary is not to be confused with ‘A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read,’ which is another documentary based on the case and was released in March 2025. If you want to watch that, it is available to stream on Max and Hulu.

Is A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read on Netflix?

No, A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read isn’t on Netflix yet. In 2024, several rumors stated that Netflix was producing a documentary about Karen Read’s trial. However, as days passed, no official news confirming the ordeal surfaced. Additionally, the original docuseries was produced by Warner Bros. Discovery, which allowed it to reach its platforms and partners rather than competing streaming services like Netflix.

Karen Read’s Documentary Explained

John O’Keefe’s lifeless body was found dumped on a snow-covered road outside one of his colleagues’ houses on January 29, 2025. According to the evidence, Karen Read and John O’Keefe were going through a strained relationship, and their final text conversation hints at that. So, Read was accused of hitting her boyfriend under the influence of alcohol and leaving him behind to die.

The five-part documentary features the death sequence, the testimonies, Read’s trial, and her defense mechanisms. One of the episodes also features her claim, ‘I hit him.’ The audience praised the series for being intense, but they also criticized it for focusing too much on the defense and very little on the prosecution and evidence against Read.