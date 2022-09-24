Netflix Tudum 2022: New Upcoming TV Shows Announced

Tudum 2022 is here in all its glory! Netflix today held its second global fan event and announced all the new TV shows coming to the OTT platform in the future. While some popular TV series like The Crown and Bridgerton return for another season, fans are equally excited to start watching new shows like Wednesday and The Recruit. With that said, let’s take a look at all the new TV series and upcoming seasons announced during Netflix Tudum 2022.

Netflix Upcoming TV Shows List (2022)

Here, we have included a short description along with the trailers for all the TV series that will be released on Netflix in the coming weeks or months. Let’s dive in.

Note: Some of the TV show descriptions might include spoilers or character names, we suggest you tread with caution.

Squid Game

We already know that Squid Game Season 2 development is currently underway. Squid Game’s director and creator Hwang Dong-hyuk is working on the script for the second season, so we didn’t get any news on that, unfortunately. However, we did get an unreleased Season 1 clip, which presumably shows the Front Man (Hwang In-ho) coming back home to refill his fish bowl and his presumed-dead brother Jun-ho (Wi Ha-Joon) spying on his apartment from across the street.

So we can expect the story for Squid Game Season 2 to carry forward the story from Season 1, helping us unfold the mystery of the games.

Witcher Season 3

Everyone’s beloved Geralt of Rivia will return to Netflix for another season in Summer 2023. After nearly 1.5 years, you will be able to meet Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), Ciri (Freya Allan), and some amazing new characters next year. Cavill, along with his two co-stars Anya and Freya, appeared during the Tudum 2022 event to share some Season 3 art and announce the release timeline. We didn’t get any trailers, so we can’t say how the story continues from here on. More demon slaying is in store soon, though.

Release Date: Summer 2023

The Witcher Blood Origin

Before we meet Geralt again, Netflix will introduce us to the origin story of the Continent with The Witcher: Blood Origin. This is a prequel TV series, which takes place nearly 1200 years before the events of The Witcher.

We will see three warrior elves (Michelle Yeoh, Laurence O’Fuarain, and Sophia Brown) take part in the creation of the first Witcher. And the story will eventually lead up to the Conjunction of the Spheres, a cataclysm that will affect the elf, human, and monster worlds.

Release Date: December 25

TV Series 1899

From the creators of Dark, we have another mystery thriller TV series called 1899 coming to Netflix in November this year. The story takes place in the 19th century, where we see passengers aboard a ship traveling from London to New York. But, their joy turns into a nightmare when they meet another ship adrift at sea. If you have already seen Dark, you know you’re in for a treat!

Release Date: November 17

The Crown Season 5

The Crown, another popular Netflix TV series, is making a return with its fifth season on November 9, 2022. This TV series arrives after the recent demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (portrayed by Imelda Staunton in Season 5). You will see the tumultuous lives of the royal family members in the 1990s, as per rumors. This means we can expect to witness the story of the divorces of three of the queen’s children, along with Princess Diana’s untimely demise in a 1997 car crash.

Release Date: November 9

You Season 4 (Part 1 and 2)

Hello, You. Joe is back — but this time, please call him Professor Jonathan Moore.



Careful Marienne… you never know who is lurking in London. Season 4 Part 1 premieres Feb 10, Part 2 premieres March 10 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/D0fXsg1hQL— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Netflix Tudum 2022 would have been incomplete without any information on internet’s favorite murderous stalker Joe. Yeah, Joe is back again, and yeah, he has a new identity. Leaving his past in the US, Joe now lives in the UK and has become a teacher in London. The teaser reveals some of the upcoming characters, but we are unsure of how the series of events will unfold in this two-part season.

Release Date: February 10, 2023

Wednesday

A day ahead of Netflix Tudum 2022, the streaming company revealed the release date of Wednesday, an Addams Family TV show. The first season of Wednesday will premiere on November 23 (a Wednesday, as expected). As for the story, it will revolve around Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) at Nevermore Academy, a magical boarding school. A series of murders and their mystery will lure you in soon.

Release Date: November 23

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Bridgerton fans, say hello to India Amarteifio — the incredible young actress who, along with the dynamic duo of Golda Rosheuvel & Adjoa Andoh, will reveal the origins of our beloved Queen Charlotte in a brand new series from Shonda Rhimes. #TUDUM has a (very early) first look! pic.twitter.com/dgttigpqv0— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

As fans might be aware, Bridgerton Season 3 production is currently underway. But, as revealed at Netflix Tudum 2022, we will be getting a Bridgerton spin-off TV series soon. Titled Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, this TV series will explore the origins of (surprise, surprise) Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio), her love story with King George III (Corey Mylchreest), and how we reached the world of Bridgerton as we know it today.

Release Date: N.A

Shadow and Bone Season 2

Welcome back to the Grishaverse! Here’s a sneak peek at Shadow & Bone Season 2 #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/tnbpI8yEUB— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Watch the Grishaverse expand with Shadow and Bone Season 2, for which we got a sneak peek at today’s Netflix Tudum fan event. We were not only shown some existing showrunners but also got a closer look at new characters added to Ravka’s collective of magicians. The trailer does not reveal any plot points, so you will have to wait for an official trailer release

Release Date: 2023

The Watcher

"I have been put in charge of watching you." Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, and Jennifer Coolidge star in The Watcher, a terrifying new series from Ryan Murphy — and it's based on a shocking true story! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/8wNRxkaK0z— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

In a bone-chilling trailer, Netflix revealed its latest mystery thriller TV series “The Watcher” during the Tudum fan event. Here, we see the Braddock family move into their new home in a quiet neighborhood. However, the family will have to keep an eye out for dangers at every step as they try to unfurl the truth about their neighborhood and the house they live in. Why, you ask? Well, because someone called “The Watcher” is keeping a close eye on them. Sounds scary, right?

Release Date: October 13

The Recruit

The one TV show that was announced during Netflix Tudum 2022 without a trailer. But we have some details. Starring Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, The Recruit will tell the story of a young CIA lawyer. Within a week of taking up the role, Owen finds himself deep in the “world of power politics and mischievous players,” as someone plans to expose the agency. Now, he must travel the world to, well, make sure the CIA’s secrets are safe and keep his job.

Release Date: December 16

List of Upcoming TV Series on Netflix

In addition to the amazing Netflix TV series listed above, we also got a sneak peek at the fourth and final season of Never Have I Ever, the third and final season of Dead to Me, the fourth season of Manifest, and the third season of Emily in Paris. So yeah, there will be plenty of new TV series, especially mystery thrillers and drama shows, to watch on Netflix in the coming months. Which of these TV series are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below.