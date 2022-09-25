Netflix Tudum 2022: New Upcoming Movies Announced

Apart from giving us a first look at the upcoming TV series on Netflix, the Tudum 2022 fan event also showed off some of the new movies and sequels coming to the streaming platform. With the likes of Elona Holmes 2 and Glass Onion, we have some amazing follow-ups and new titles like Jennifer Lopez-starrer The Mother, we have covered everything in this list. So without wasting any time, let’s look at all the new, upcoming movies announced during Netflix Tudum 2022.

List of Upcoming Movies on Netflix (2022)

Enola Holmes 2

Adventure strikes again! Millie Bobby Brown, Henry Cavill, and Helena Bonham Carter return in Enola Holmes 2 — where a mystery of historic proportions requires 2 Holmes to handle. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/6WWsNgwDvK— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as Enola Holmes in this sequel on Netflix. In this second installment, we see her struggling to find a case to prove her worthy of the Sherlock family name. Finally, Enola takes up the case of finding a missing girl, and things begin to unravel across London, filled with chases and a lot more suspense factors.

In the meantime, we see her brother Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), pondering and vexing about a case, and it is revealed that both of the cases are somehow connected. The genius duo teams up to solve the unsolved mystery, which should make for an amazing watch. The film also stars Helena Bonham Carter (Eudoria Holmes), Louis Partridge (Viscount Tewksbury), and others.

Release date: November 4

Heart of Stone

Heart of Stone may not be hitting Netflix until 2023, but stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Alia Bhatt just gave the world an exclusive first look at their huge spy action thriller in #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/8nfQg3Vt0Q— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Netflix has released a first look at its upcoming spy thriller Heart of Stone, featuring Gal Gadot (Rachel Stone), Jamie Dornan (Parker), and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt (Keya Dhawan).

The trailer gave us a sneak peek at the film, as well as behind-the-scenes footage and interviews with the three main actors. The plot hasn’t been revealed much, but it appears to follow the life of CIA agent Rachel Stone. The teaser attached above gave us a taste of this spy action movie, featuring intriguing chases, explosions, cool fight scenes, and so on.

Release date: 2023

Slumberland

Jason Momoa just gave #TUDUM a sneak peek at his fantastical new movie, Slumberland — coming this Thanksgiving! pic.twitter.com/6d8XuODJH5 September 24, 2022

Netflix has released a new trailer for a dreamy new movie called Slumberland, starring Jason Momoa (Flip) and Marlow Barkley (Nema). The short teaser shows Flip and Nema discussing the three rules of the dream world as they embark on an adventure to find the missing pearls in this mysterious dreamland. The plot also revolves around Nema’s desire to see her late father again as they travel through this dreamland.

The cast also includes Chris O’Dowd, Kyle Chandler, Weruche Opia, India de Beaufort, and Humberly González. The film is directed by hunger games fame “Francis Lawrence” and will be released around Thanksgiving 2022.

Release date: November 18

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Academy Award® winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro takes you inside the stop-motion magic behind his Pinocchio! #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/QlusUFU6X5— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

Netflix has released new behind-the-scenes footage from the upcoming film “Pinocchio”. Guillermo del Toro appears in the video, giving us a glimpse of the film as well as the beautiful stop-motion shooting process of Pinocchio and how they brought life and soul to the character.

Guillermo also mentions how important this fable is to him and how he worked hard to ensure his latest Netflix incarnation is particularly beautiful.

Release date: December 9

Extraction 2

🚨 We're landing helicopters on moving trains 🚨 Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave return for Extraction 2 – where the on-camera stunt-work is just as mind-blowing as the behind-the-scenes effort it takes to shoot it. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/FMuk89Teln— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

A new first look at the upcoming Chris Hemsworth-starrer Netflix movie “Extraction 2” shows us behind-the-scenes footage and the film’s production. Director Sam Hargrave promises to deliver twice the action than what was shown in the previous movie.

The trailer also reveals new information about how they were able to successfully shoot more ‘oners’ (a scene that appears to be single-shot continuously). Meanwhile, Hemsworth is back in action, and the film is being produced by the Russo Brothers through AGBO productions.

Release date: 2023

They Cloned Tyrone

This conspiracy is more than a theory! Get your first look at They Cloned Tyrone, a wild new film starring John Boyega, Teyonah Parris, and Jamie Foxx. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/1tqyx6nzOS— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

The first trailer of Netflix’s new sci-fi comedy film “They Cloned Tyrone” stars Jamie Foxx (Slick), John Boyega (Fontaine), and Teyonah Parris (Yo-Yo). The trailer begins with a shot of the trio entering an elevator, singing along, and discovering a hidden lab, sparking a series of bizarre events involving a government conspiracy.

The film is set in the 1970s and features voguish characters that transport us back in time. Juel Taylor will make his feature film directorial debut with this film.

Release date: N.A

The Mother

There's nothing stronger than a mother's love — and these assassins are about to learn that the hard way. Jennifer Lopez is The Mother. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/XWYDxujZAC— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

The new teaser for the upcoming Netflix movie “The Mother” shows American singer Jennifer Lopez as a John Wick-esque assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her daughter, whom she abandoned years ago. The teaser focuses on Lopez’s badass portrayal of a deadly assassin, with training scenes and gathering all her weapons for an all-out war to protect her daughter.

The film is directed by Niki Caro and stars Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale), Omari Hardwick, and Lucy Paez as well.

Release date: N.A

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Please accept this invitation to watch a sneak peek from director Rian Johnson's new movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/aDnWtbegkU September 24, 2022

The Tudum 2022 fan event also gave us an exclusive new clip for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Netflix’s highly anticipated movie of the year. Rian Johnson appears in the video, talking about how he’s woven another exciting mystery thriller in the Knives out universe.

Introducing us to a group of friends (the suspects) who are tasked with solving an intricate puzzle received from their close friend Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and upon completion of the puzzle, they are invited to his private island. He sends them a message encouraging them to hone their puzzle-solving skills as they prepare to solve the mystery of his murder.

In the end, we also get to see our favorite Inspector Blanc (Daniel Craig) saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, this invitation is not to be trifled with.”

The film is written and directed by Rian Johnson. It also includes a star-studded cast, including Leslie Odom Jr (Lionel Toussaint), Janelle Monae (Cassandra Andi Brand), Kathryn Hahn (Claire Debella), Jessica Henwick (Peg), Madeline Clyne (Whiskey) and Duke Cody (Dave Bautista).

Release Date: December 23

The School for Good and Evil

The School For Good and Evil asks you to think of a moment when you wanted to tell the world that you are so much more than they ever realized… #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/csb2pGGkGe— Netflix (@netflix) September 24, 2022

The official trailer for the upcoming Netflix movie “The School for Good and Evil” is based on Soman Chainani’s book of the same name. It follows Sophie and her best friend Agatha as they study at a unique school, where boys and girls are trained to be heroes and villains that preserve the balance between good and evil.

We see how each character’s power works at the magical school in this short clip, followed by the introduction of our two main characters, Sophie (Sophie Anne Caruso) and her friend Agatha (Sofia Wylie). Caruso is slaying in her villainous look, and her adventures in the magic school can be seen soon, as the movie releases next month.

The film is directed by Paul Feig and the cast includes famous stars Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Michelle Yeoh, Laurence Fishburne, and many more.

Release date: October 19

New Movies Releasing on Netflix Soon

So yeah, that’s the lineup of new movies that are coming to Netflix in the next few months. I’m excited to see Johnson brings to the table with the Knives Out sequel, but Lopez, as an assassin, trying to protect her daughter has also got me intrigued. What movies announced during Tudum 2022 are you eagerly waiting for? Let us know in the comments below.