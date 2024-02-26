All Motorola Phones Launching This Year Will Feature Corning Gorilla Glass

Thanks to the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, February has been pretty stuffed with tech announcements and launches. Among many tech collaborations that were announced during the event, one of the notable ones is the Motorola-Corning collaboration. Motorola has struck a deal with Corning to use Gorilla Glass in all Motorola devices launching this year.

For those unaware, Corning is the manufacturer of Gorilla Glass. It uses a special manufacturing process to enhance the toughness and scratch resistance of smartphone display glasses. Gorilla Glass Victus 3 is the latest and supposedly the toughest glass Corning has ever produced. It, of course, supersedes Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 1, and Gorilla Glass 5.

While there’s no information about which Gorilla Glasses Motorola will be using, the company did showcase Gorilla Glass 5 and Victus 2 during the MWC demo. Image Courtesy: Corning

This isn’t the first time Motorola will use a Gorilla Glass. Almost all flagships from Motorola use the most recent Gorilla Glass versions. Hence, this announcement seems to be referring to Gorilla Glass coming to the upcoming entry-level or mid-range Motorola smartphones.

Regardless, this is great news for budget buyers since Gorilla Glass should enhance the longevity of displays and protect them from scratches and drops. No display is shatter-proof, but having display protection is better than nothing.

Motorola’s comment on the announcement reads, “At Motorola, we’re dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology, and ensuring it is accessible across all franchises. Today, to further our commitment to durability, we’re excited to announce that the entire 2024 portfolio of Motorola devices will feature Corning Gorilla Glass, starting in the second half of this year.”

Display protection has been of utmost priority to OEMs, with companies even going to the lengths of making their own ways to protect the display glass. An example of the same would be Xiaomi 14 Ultra on which Xiaomi has used its own glass strengthening process to enhance the toughness and make it more scratch-resistant. The company calls it the Xiaomi Shield Glass.

What are your thoughts about the Motorola-Corning partnership? Have you ever dropped a phone protected by Corning’s Gorilla Glass and did it survive the drop? Let us know your answers in the comment section below.