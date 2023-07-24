Motorola G14 Is All Set To Make Its Debut In India; Check out the Details!

Motorola is all set to launch a new G series device in India to cater to the budget smartphone category in India. The new Moto G14 will succeed the G13, launched a few months back. With features like Dolby Atmos, a 5,000mAh battery, Stock Android, and much more, this device can be your next Moto device on a budget! Keep reading to know more about the device.

Moto G14 Arriving In India Soon!

Motorola will launch the Moto G14 in India on August 1 and a landing page on Flipkart has also gone live. The device will be open for pre-order from August 1 and as you have guessed will be a Flipkart exclusive device. The page also contains some of the key highlighting features of the device as well.

It is revealed that the device will be crafted out of “high-quality materials” (most likely plastic) and will sport a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display. There is no mention of the display refresh rate. Additionally, the mid-frame will house a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and top and bottom-firing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. You will be able to purchase the device in grey and blue color options.

Under the hood, the G14 will be powered by the Unisoc T616 octa-core chipset coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. There is also support for SD card storage expansion support of up to 1TB. The dual camera setup is home to a 50MP quad-pixel sensor with features like Macro Vision and Night Vision.

There’s support for a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W Turbo Charger. It is also IP54 water-repellent and comes with dual SIM support. In terms of the software, the G14 will come with an almost stock Android 13 experience and an assured upgrade to Android 14. Additionally, Motorola promises 3 years of security updates for the device.

With the official unveiling on August 1, we will soon receive the pricing and other relevant details about the upcoming Moto G14 smartphone. So, stay tuned with us to know more about the new Motorola smartphone.