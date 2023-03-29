Motorola Has Launched a New Budget Phone at Under Rs 10,000

Motorola has launched the new affordable Moto G13 as part of the G series in India. The smartphone comes with several attractive features like support for Dolby Atmos, the latest Android 13, and much more at under Rs 10,000 to take on the likes of Realme, Xiaomi, Vivo, and more. Here’s a look at the price and more details below.

Moto G13: Specs and Features

The Moto G13 has an acrylic glass (PMMA) body and features a rectangular rear camera hump and punch-hole screen. The display spans 6.5 inches and is LCD in nature. It supports a 90Hz refresh rate and a 576Hz touch sampling rate.

The phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The storage can be further expanded via a memory card. There’s a 5,000mAh battery on board with a 10W charger.

The camera department includes a 50MP primary shooter with PDAF and Quad Pixel technology, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor. The selfie camera stands at 8MP. There’s support for camera features like Night Vision mode, portrait mode, and more.

The Moto G13 runs near-stock Android 13 and has support for dual SIM card slots, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, ThinkShield protection, Moto gestures, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, a 3.5mm audio jack, and more. There’s an IP52 rating for water and dust resistance.

Price and Availability

The Moto G13 comes with a price tag of Rs 9,499 for the 4GB+64GB variant and Rs 9,999 for the 4GB+128GB model. You can purchase it from Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading retail stores, starting April 5.

The smartphone is available in Matte Charcoal and Lavender Blue color options. So, will you buy the latest entry-level Motorola smartphone? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.