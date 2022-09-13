Motorola Edge 30 Fusion with Snapdragon 888+, 144Hz Display Launched in India

Alongside the launch of India’s first-ever 200MP camera phone, Motorola has also launched a premium mid-ranger in the form of the Edge 30 Fusion in the country. This smartphone takes aim at the likes of Realme GT2 and iQOO 9, offering a 144Hz display, 50MP triple camera, a flagship Snapdragon processor, and more. Let’s look at all the details right here:

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion India Launch

Starting with the design, Motorola has finally foregone the oval-shaped camera design with this lineup. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a premium build with a metal frame, a glass back panel with Gorilla Glass 5, and a rectangular camera island. You have a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS and omni-directional PDAF support onboard here. It is coupled with a 13MP ultra-wide camera with a 120-degree FOV and a depth sensor.

Turning to the front, you get a 6.55-inch Endless Edge Display, as Motorola likes to call it. The display here uses a pOLED panel with curved edges and slimmer bezels. It also supports a Full-HD+ (2400 x 1080) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, a 360Hz touch response rate, up to 1100nits of peak brightness, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 color gamut.

Finally, the display here comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top, which is a bit disappointing when most premium phones come with Gorilla Glass Victus in 2022. There’s also a center-placed 32MP auto-focus punch-hole selfie camera on the front.

Under the hood, Edge 30 Fusion is powered by the Snapdragon 888+ chipset, along with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. You also have support for 13 5G bands (check out 5G bands supported in India), Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11ax, NFC, and dual-SIM cards. As for the software, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs Android 12 with MyUI 4.0 out of the box. And the company has promised to deliver two years of software updates and three years of security patches to this device.

The device also comes equipped with a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast-charging support. There is no wireless or reverse wireless charging support like the Edge 30 Ultra onboard here. You can check our hands-on video for the Edge 30 Ultra and Fusion right here:

Price and Availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion has been priced at Rs 42,999 in India. However, it will be available at a special launch price of Rs 39,999 for a limited period. The device comes in two color variants, namely Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold. It will go on sale starting from September 22 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days. You will be able to avail additional bank discounts and benefits over the launch price. So, will you buy the Fusion over GT2 or iQOO 9 for its clean stock software experience? Let us know in the comments below.

Buy Motorola Edge 30 Fusion on Flipkart (Rs 39,999)