Moto G84 5G Brings a 120Hz Display, 12GB of RAM, and More at Under Rs 20,000

Motorola has unveiled a new 5G smartphone, the Moto G84 in India. The new phone falls in the sub-Rs 20,000 price category and comes with exciting features like 12GB of RAM and a 120Hz display, among other things. Have a look at the details below.

Moto G84 5G: Specs and Features

The Moto G84 5G is like any of the recent Motorola phones featuring a rectangular rear camera hump and a punch-hole display. It comes in two finishes; vegan leather in n Viva Magenta and Marshmallow Blue and acrylic glass in Midnight Blue.

There’s a 6.55-inch Full HD+ pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1300 nits of peak brightness, 10-bit colors, and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. As for the chipset, you get the Snapdragon 695 at the helm, paired with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This is pretty impressive for a sub-Rs 20,000 phone, given that they mostly start with 6GB of RAM.

On the camera front, you can find a 50MP primary shooter with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens, which also performs the tasks of macro and depth cameras. The selfie shooter stands at 16MP. The various camera features include the Portrait mode, Dual-Capture mode, Night Vision, HDR, and much more.

The Moto G84 5G gets its fuel from a 5,000mAh battery, which supports 33W fast charging. It runs near-stock Android 13 with a promise to get upgraded to Android 14, along with 4 years of security updates. Other features include dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, an IP54 rating, dual SIM, an in-display fingerprint scanner, Moto Gestures, and more.

Price and Availability

The Moto G84 5G is priced at Rs 19,999 and will be available via Flipkart, the company’s website, and leading offline stores, starting September 8. As an introductory offer, you can get the phone for Rs 18,999, thanks to ICICI Bank’s instant discount of Rs 1,000. You can get up to Rs 1,000 off on exchange too.