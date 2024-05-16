Moto Edge 50 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specs & Availability

Last month, Motorola launched its Moto Edge 50 Pro with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 in India. This time, the toned-down Moto Edge 50 Fusion goes official in the subcontinent, and it’s powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. However, it retains some of its superior’s admirable qualities, like that leather finish at the back and sleek lightweight design. There’s a lot more to it than meets the eye and we’ll get into the full list of specifications and pricing here. So, let’s take a look!

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Specifications

As we mentioned, the Moto Edge 50 Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. This chipset is based on a 4nm fabrication process and is similar in performance to the Snapdragon’s last-gen 778G SoC. This processor is backed by up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

On the software side of things, the handset comes with Android 14 OS with the new Hello UI skin on top, right out of the box. The software is backed by 3 years of OS upgrades and 4 years of security patches. This is a good software update policy, given that the Motorola Edge 40 Neo in the same segment comes with only 2 years of OS updates.

Talking about the design next, you get to see it in the Marshmallow Blue, Hot Pink, and Forest Blue color options. However, do note that the Forest Blue color option comes with a plastic back, while the other two variants sport vegan leather rear panels. As for thickness, the Edge 50 Fusion is just 7.9m thin.

Moving on to the display, there’s a 6.7-inch FHD curved pOLED panel. You also get to see a fast 144Hz refresh rate on the 10-bit display, backed by 1600 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. There’s also HDR10+ support and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage.

When it comes to optics, there’s a 50MP Sony LYTIA 700C primary QPD sensor with OIS. There’s also a secondary 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle sensor. This sensor lets you go macro as well, alongside bringing 4K video recording capabilities to the device. At the front, there’s a 32MP selfie shooter which can capture 4K videos as well.

As for connectivity, the Moto Edge 50 Fusion comes with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.2. There are 15 5G bands as well. The Edge 50 Fusion also packs a 5000mAh battery, paired with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

Check out our video on Motorola Edge 50 Fusion:

Motorola Edge 50 Fusion Price in India & Availability

The Moto Edge 50 Pro starts at Rs 22,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB/256GB variant comes with a price tag of Rs 24,999. As for availability, the phone will be exclusively available on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website as well as partner retail stores like Reliance Digital.

Additionally, you can bring the price of the device down through launch offers. You can get a Rs 2,000 instant bank discount on ICICI Credit Card and Credit Card EMI on Flipkart. You can also get a bonus of Rs 2,000 on your old phone’s exchange value on the e-commerce platform.

So, what do you think about the price-to-specs ratio of Motorola’s latest budget offering? Do let me know in the comments down below!