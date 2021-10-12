Moto E40 with 90Hz Display, 48MP Camera Launched in India at Rs. 9,499

Moto has expanded its budget smartphone offerings in India with the launch of the new Moto E40. The device comes with an IP52 rating, a Unisoc chipset, a physical fingerprint scanner, and more.

Moto E40: Specifications

Moto E40 packs a 6.5-inch Max Vision HD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 400 nits of brightness. Under the hood, it packs the Unisoc T700 octa-core chipset clocked at up to 1.8GHz. You get 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of internal storage in the device. It’s worth mentioning that you can expand the storage up to 1TB with the help of a microSD card.

As far as the cameras are concerned, the 48MP triple rear camera system in the Moto E40 consists of a primary 48MP sensor with pixel binning, a 2MP depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera. For selfies, Moto has equipped the device with an 8MP sensor.

If you are someone who often relies on Google Assistant’s AI chops, you will appreciate the dedicated Google Assistant key aboard the device. It remains unknown if you can remap the key to other functions. Meanwhile, the E40 comes with a physical fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. And yes, the device retains the 3.5mm headphone jack.

The 5,000mAh battery in the E40 promises up to 40 hours of usage on a single charge. As for the software, the device runs Android 11 out of the box with no ads and bloatware.

Price and Availability

Moto E40 is available in Pink Clay and Carbon Gray variants. The device is priced in India at Rs. 9,499. It will go on sale starting from 17th October at 12 PM, exclusively on Flipkart.