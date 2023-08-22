Gamescom 2023: Mortal Kombat 1 Reveals Sindel, Shao Kahn, and Raiden

After its official announcement, Mortal Kombat 1 has consistently unveiled tons of brand-new characters, some returning and some new. While we are yet to see the Kombat 1 characters in action, NetherRealm Studios has revealed three more characters during the Gamescom 2023 ONL showcase. Three of these characters are redesigned returnees to the roaster.

Three Classic Mortal Kombat Characters Return

The new trailer, called “Rulers of the Outworld,” reveals three new characters returning from the older Mortal Kombat. The first character is the previous ruler of the underworld, now general in the new timeline, Shao Kahn. He sports a new design, retaining much of the older character style. He also sports his signature skull mask, axe, and more of his face in the trailer. The trailer also introduces us to Shao Kahn’s BnB combos and his normals.

The second character returning is the queen of the Outworld, Sindel. Previously, she was the wife of the ruler Shao Kahn. This time around, she rules the Outworld beside Kitana and Mileena. Sindel returns with her signature white hair, which she uses to attack her opponent. The trailer also showcases Sindel’s BnB combo, and X-ray move, which is as brutal and flashy as ever. Additionally, Sindel’s fatality is a good-old gorefest, where she sports long hair. During Sindel’s showcase, we also see Motaro, a boss from Mortal Kombat, as a Kameo Character.

Finally, in the trailer, we are introduced to the champion of the Earthrealm, Raiden. Previously the protector of the Earthrealm, Raiden still equips his lightning power. Except this time around, he is much younger than the previous timeline and sports black hair. Raiden still retains much of his classic moves, like teleportation. The trailer showcases Raiden’s combos and an X-ray move, where Shujinko from Mortal Kombat comes as a Kameo fighter to assist, and Raiden summons apparitions of himself to beat Shao Kahn.

The characters will be joining the base roster of Mortal Kombat 1, which launches on September 19 for PC, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.