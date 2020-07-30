The whole process of UPI fund transfer would have been much hassle-free if everyone remembers their UPI ID, but unfortunately, that’s not the world we live in. In an attempt to make money transfer across different UPI apps easier, payments app MobiKwik has come up with a new solution it calls mpay.me.

mpay.me is a payment link service that lets MobiKwik users seamlessly receive money from people who prefer using other UPI apps. “It’s a single link that you can share anywhere and collect payments. It works seamlessly on desktop and mobile. Plus, you don’t have to worry about the UPI app your friends use,” wrote the company in a blog post.

You can create your own payment link after registering with MobiKwik UPI. Once registered, all you have to do is add your phone number in the link as mpay.me/<your mobile number>. You can now share this link with your friends and family.

Once they open the link, they can use any UPI app like Google Pay, Paytm, or PhonePe to proceed with the payment. Keeping the convenience aspect of this feature aside, the company may potentially gain several new users if this gets widespread adoption.

While the idea of having a centralized link made of phone number makes it easier to recall whenever you want, do keep in mind that your contact number is being transferred in this process. Hence, we would recommend you keep this link within a closed circle since it is usually not a good idea to share your phone number with everyone.