Mivi Model E Smartwatch Launched in India; Here’s the Price and More Details!

Mivi has stepped into the smartwatch arena with the introduction of the Mivi Model E in India. The company’s first smartwatch comes at an affordable price and includes a number of health features. Check out the price, features, and more details.

Mivi Model E: Specs and Features

The Mivi Model E gets a square dial and a metallic finish. It features a 1.69-inch TFT HD display with 500 nits of brightness and support for over 50 cloud watch faces, accessible via the Mivi app.

There are a bunch of health features like a heart rate sensor, a SpO2 monitor, a sleep tracker, and a period tracker. The watch comes with the ability to record steps. All of these can be tracked via the Mivi app. You will also be able to track and analyze several physical activities, thanks to support for around 120 sports modes.

The Model E gets support for Bluetooth version 5.1 and comes with features like camera/music controls, smart notifications, weather updates, the ability to reject or mute calls, and more.

It is said to last up to 7 days on a single charge and has up to 20 days of standby time. It can be charged magnetically. The Model E also gets support for an IP68 rating for water resistance.

Price and Availability

The Mivi Model E retails at Rs 2,999 and takes on options like the boAt Wave Style, the Dizo Watch D Plus, and more. As an introductory offer, it will be available to buy at Rs 1,299, starting December 1, via the company’s website and Flipkart.

You can get the watch in Blue, Black, Green, Grey, Red, and Cream color options.

Buy Mivi Model E via Flipkart (Rs 1,299)