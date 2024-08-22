Minecraft Snapshot 24W34A: Bundles, Minecarts, and Redstone Get Improvements

If you were here for last week’s snapshot overview, then you know it added bundles and all sorts of changes to minecarts and Redstone wire. The new Minecraft 24W34A snapshot focuses on further improving those changes according to the community’s feedback, as well as other feature changes and additions. With that said, let’s see what’s new, shall we?

Bundle Changes in Minecraft Snapshot 24W34A

The only major flaw of the newest bundle design is the fact its tooltip or submenu only showed up to eight items after which it would hide the other items. The bundle in this Minecraft snapshot shows three rows of four items (so 12 in total) after which it’ll hide one portion of.

This is surely an improvement, but perhaps not enough. Why only 12 items when the bundle can carry 64 unique items? We’ll have to wait and see if this design will change even further.

Redstone Wire Changes

The major problem with redstone changes was fixed in Minecraft snapshot 24W34A. The redstone randomness was eliminated for the most part, as the wire updates now have a left-first preference, which will be relative to the source’s position. The only case of randomness still taking place is if the wire is powered from above or below without enough context.

Minecart Changes

The minecarts have been made even better this week. Primarily, they snap a lot smoother to rails now and can be stacked with the help of a dispenser. Furthermore, during falling for a short distance or when falling straight down, minecarts won’t tilt any more.

Other Changes

One of the best changes this snapshot brings is the major quality of life feature related to crafting. You are now allowed to repeat the crafting recipe by pressing space, just like you can repeat the trade with a villager by pressing the same button.

You also have to use the recipe book and select the recipe from there first. This little addition will make crafting a lot more efficient. And yes, we already have the crafter in Minecraft, but this feature should’ve been added a long time ago in my opinion.

Apart from this, there has been a change to projectiles bouncing on the world border, improvements to framerate, and also a change to Creative mode that prevents an additional item from spawning in your inventory once you use a certain item, like a honey bottle.

That said, apart from the technical changes and bug fixes, those were the most important features of Minecraft snapshot 24W34A . Are you pleased with the bundle now? What are your thoughts on the redstone and minecart changes? Tell us in the comment section below!