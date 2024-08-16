Minecraft Gets Improved New Bundles with Snapshot 24W33A

If you have been part of the Minecraft community for a few years, then you must have heard about bundles, an inventory upgrade item whose release got delayed for a long time. Well, the wait is over, as the new Minecraft Java snapshot 24W33A and Bedrock Beta & Preview 1.21.30.23 have brought back this forgotten feature. So, let’s get straight into learning about this exciting feature!

Minecraft Bundles Are Finally Here!

In case you forgot, a bundle is an item that can store different items in only one inventory slot, saving you some space. They’ve been improved and revamped based on player feedback and are now better than ever before.

You can easily place items in the bundle and pull out any of the first eight visible item types. Not only that but the bundle crafting recipe has also been modified so it only requires one leather and one string.

Image Courtesy: Official Minecraft Website

To test out the new bundle, you’ll have to create a new world and enable the “Bundles” experiment option. You will need some time to get used to the submenu, which has never existed in Minecraft before, but I personally believe it’s far better than having to remove all items before finally reaching the one you want.

What are your thoughts on the revamped bundle? Leave your comment down below!

Redstone Changes and Minecart Improvements

Apart from the bundles, you can also enable the “Redstone Experiments,” which adds a bunch of improvements mainly to the way redstone wire or connected blocks of redstone dust works. You may read all about them on the main Minecraft snapshot 24W33A changelog linked here.

In addition, minecarts have received some well-deserved love and attention. Minecart movement has been improved, as well as some of its gameplay features have been adjusted in this snapshot. Similarly to bundles and redstone changes, you can experiment with the new minecarts by enabling the “Minecart Improvements” toggle in the Experiments menu when creating a new world.

This unbelievable Minecraft snapshot has also brought various changes and tiny improvements to other in-game features, from item rarities, mob parity changes, certain item names and textures, bee behavior, and so many more.