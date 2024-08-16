Home > News > Minecraft Gets Improved New Bundles with Snapshot 24W33A

Minecraft Gets Improved New Bundles with Snapshot 24W33A

Radojka Travar
comment Comments 0
Player riding a minecart and holding a bundle in Minecraft snapshot 24w33a.
In Short
  • Bundles have been improved and modified in the latest Minecraft snapshot 24W33A based on player feedback.
  • You can also try out new Redstone changes that mainly focus on modifying the way Redstone wire works.
  • Minecart movement, as well as its gameplay system, has been adjusted, which you can test out by enabling the experiments toggle.

If you have been part of the Minecraft community for a few years, then you must have heard about bundles, an inventory upgrade item whose release got delayed for a long time. Well, the wait is over, as the new Minecraft Java snapshot 24W33A and Bedrock Beta & Preview 1.21.30.23 have brought back this forgotten feature. So, let’s get straight into learning about this exciting feature!

Minecraft Bundles Are Finally Here!

In case you forgot, a bundle is an item that can store different items in only one inventory slot, saving you some space. They’ve been improved and revamped based on player feedback and are now better than ever before.

You can easily place items in the bundle and pull out any of the first eight visible item types. Not only that but the bundle crafting recipe has also been modified so it only requires one leather and one string.

Bundle submenu
Image Courtesy: Official Minecraft Website

To test out the new bundle, you’ll have to create a new world and enable the “Bundles” experiment option. You will need some time to get used to the submenu, which has never existed in Minecraft before, but I personally believe it’s far better than having to remove all items before finally reaching the one you want.

What are your thoughts on the revamped bundle? Leave your comment down below!

Redstone Changes and Minecart Improvements

Apart from the bundles, you can also enable the “Redstone Experiments,” which adds a bunch of improvements mainly to the way redstone wire or connected blocks of redstone dust works. You may read all about them on the main Minecraft snapshot 24W33A changelog linked here.

Related Articles
5 Best Optifine Alternatives for Minecraft
Radojka Travar Aug 12, 2024
How to Install and Use Fabric Mods in Minecraft
Radojka Travar Aug 12, 2024
15 Best Games like Minecraft Worth Playing in 2024
Radojka Travar Aug 10, 2024

In addition, minecarts have received some well-deserved love and attention. Minecart movement has been improved, as well as some of its gameplay features have been adjusted in this snapshot. Similarly to bundles and redstone changes, you can experiment with the new minecarts by enabling the “Minecart Improvements” toggle in the Experiments menu when creating a new world.

This unbelievable Minecraft snapshot has also brought various changes and tiny improvements to other in-game features, from item rarities, mob parity changes, certain item names and textures, bee behavior, and so many more.

#Tags
#Minecraft

Radojka Travar

I'm a gaming enthusiast with a strong passion for writing. My expertise lies in creating simple, to the point and clear content teaching you about various features, mechanics and community-based inventions related to Minecraft. In spare time, I love flying around in my Minecraft world and exploring stories of other pixelated games.

comment Comments 0
Leave a Reply