The Latest Minecraft Bedrock Preview Finally Brings Hardcore Mode to Testing!

Minecraft gamers have been wishing for hardcore mode for a long time now. While previously the mode was in the bug fixing stage, the moment we’ve been waiting for is finally here. Hardcore has officially made it into testing inside the Minecraft Bedrock edition through the latest 1.21.0.20 Preview! Today, we’ll show you how you can test the hardcore mode in this preview. So, if you’re as excited as me, let’s do it right away!

How to Play Hardcore on Minecraft Bedrock Edition

Let’s begin playing the hardcore mode by following the steps below:

First, make sure you update the game so the latest preview loads properly.

After Minecraft for Windows loads, click on the Play Preview button.

Then, navigate to the Create New World screen.

screen. Here, in the general settings, the hardcore mode toggle appears below the difficulty settings. Toggle it on, but remember that all other settings will now be inaccessible.

Remember that you cannot turn off the hardcore mode after you’ve created the world. If you die, it’ll be game over, meaning you won’t be able to go into survival or creative mode anymore; you’ll be stuck in spectator mode. So, you can only observe your world and make no further changes. Be very careful if you want to keep this world around.

Now, create the new world. The first thing you'll see is that your hearts look a little different, which signifies you're playing in hardcore mode. Now, it's up to you to do all the Minecrafty things and not die.

Though, if you do die, you can select the Respawn button, but you’ll still end up in the spectator mode.

The hardcore worlds are marked with the red Hardcore tag in the worlds section, so you know exactly which ones have it before loading onto them.

That’s how you can test out the hardcore mode on Minecraft Bedrock 1.21.0.20 Preview. This feature has been in the Java edition of the game for quite a while now, and it’s so good to see it finally make its way to the Bedrock edition.

The Mojang developers are still working on fixing random death bugs however, so you may encounter some of them while testing. Therefore, don’t get too attached, at least not for now. This preview also introduced ominous trials to the Bedrock edition, and other ominous features. Feel free to check out our article on the same from the last week’s snapshot.

So did you try out the Hardcore mode? Tell us all about it in the comments below!