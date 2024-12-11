Microsoft Tests Native Copilot App on Windows 11 and 10 Users

The Copilot app on Windows has been revised many times since its announcement, and Microsoft is changing things yet again. In a new update rolling out to the Copilot app in Windows insiders, Microsoft is rolling out a new “Native” app along with a shortcut to invoke it on both Windows 10 and 11.

The Copilot app version 1.24112.123.0 is gradually rolling out to all Windows Insiders. This replaces the Microsoft Copilot PWA with a native app. Besides, users can access the new app’s quick view by using the Alt + Space keyboard shortcut.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Now, Microsoft says it’s aware of other apps using the same Alt + Space shortcut. For those apps, Windows will consider the app that launched first and the Alt + Space will be invoked for that app.

Besides, the Native app is not exactly native. Microsoft says it still serves elements from the web view. But the layout is wrapped slightly better to give that native feel. What’s also good is that the app and the shortcut will also be available on Windows 10.

The new Copilot Quick View looks quite seamless and is definitely better than the previous implementation. With Microsoft adding new companion apps to the taskbar, these overall additions should make the user experience feature-rich and more seamless than before.

What are your thoughts on the new Copilot native integration? Let us know in the comments below.