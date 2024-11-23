Microsoft Finally Releases Recall AI For Copilot+ PCs in Insider Channel

After months of delay, Microsoft is finally rolling out Recall AI for Copilot+ PCs in the Insider channel. Windows 11 Insiders who are on the Dev channel (Build 26120.2415) can start using Recall now. Currently, Microsoft has only released the preview version of Recall for Snapdragon X-powered Copilot+ PCs. AMD and Intel-powered Copilot+ PCs will get the feature by the end of this year.

In case you are unaware of Recall’s development, Microsoft launched Copilot+ PCs with Recall AI as the headline feature. The AI feature basically takes a screenshot of your screen every few seconds to create a database on your PC. Later, you can quickly find apps, websites, images, and documents by making a descriptive search.

Image Credit: Microsoft

Just after the Recall announcement, security researchers called Recall a privacy nightmare. Researchers found that the Recall database is stored unencrypted on the PC, which can be accessed by anyone. After a huge backlash, Microsoft stopped the rollout and said the company would improve the security model before a wider rollout. In addition, users will be able to uninstall Recall.

Now, nearly after six months, Microsoft has finally released Recall in preview to Windows Insiders. This time, the Recall AI feature comes with many security safeguards. The local Recall database is now saved in a secure VBS Enclave with always-on encryption. It only gets decrypted after a Windows Hello authentication by the user.

Moreover, you can now uninstall Recall entirely, and private browsing data will not be saved. You can also add specific apps and websites where Recall should not take a snapshot. Now that Microsoft has finally released Recall AI with improved security, are you going to use it? Let us know in the comments below.