Microsoft Makes It Easier to Change the Default Browser in Windows 11

Yesterday, Microsoft rolled out a cumulative update (KB5011563) to Windows 11 users with a new notification delivery system, along with a number of bug fixes. However, other than these small changes, the company also introduced a noteworthy feature, making it much easier for users to change their default browsers. Let’s take a look at the details below.

Windows 11 Will Easily Let You Change the Default Browser

Microsoft, with the latest cumulative update for Windows 11, has made the process of changing the default browser much easier than the lengthy process that was available previously. Users can now change the default web browser with just a single click instead of manually ticking a checkbox every time they open a web link.

There’s now the new ability to change the default browser in Windows 11 from the Settings menu with a single click. Users can now simply go to the “Apps” section in the Windows 11 settings and search for their desired web browser. On the app info page for the browser, they will now see a new button asking them whether or not they would like to make it their default browser appears. Clicking on this button automatically changes the file handlers for all web link types.

Image: The Verge

To recall, Microsoft previously tested a simpler way of changing the default browser in the Windows 11 Insider Build 22509 in December last year.

For those unaware of this problem, Windows 11 forced users to change individual file extensions or protocol handlers like HTTP, HTTPS, .HTML, and .HTM. Otherwise, users needed to tick a checkbox that only appeared in a dialog box when they clicked a link outside of a browser. It wasn’t the case with Windows 10, which allowed users to change their default browser with a single button in the Settings.

This made the process of changing the default browser in Windows 11 complex. Furthermore, third-party browser companies like Brave, Mozilla, and Google Chrome criticized this system as users could not easily change their default browser from Edge to any other web browser.

This new change is a much-needed addition and arrives alongside the new notification delivery system update, which will show up to four notifications simultaneously. It was tested via an earlier Windows 11 Insider build before a wider rollout. The new Windows 11 KB5011563 update is an optional one, and its feature shall reach users with the mandatory April patch.