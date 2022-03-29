Windows 11 KB5011563 Build Released with Notification Changes and Bug Fixes

Microsoft has started rolling out the Windows 11 KB5011563 cumulative update to users. It is an optional update, which comes right before the mandatory Patch Tuesday update in April. The new Windows 11 update brings in notification delivery changes and a few fixes. Here’s a look at the details.

Windows 11 KB5011563 Build: What’s New?

The new Windows 11 KB5011563 build primarily introduces changes to the notification delivery system, which will now show up to four notifications at the same time. These notifications will be calls, reminders, alarms, and more.

Users will get to see three high-priority notifications and one normal notification simultaneously. This is the same new feature, which first appeared on the recent Windows 11 Build 22000.588 for Insiders too, and was expected to reach the new KB5011563 update.

The new update, which has brought the Windows 11 build number to 22000.593, mostly includes a number of fixes. It fixes the issue wherein a Microsoft OneDrive file loses focus when it is renamed and the Enter key is pressed. The new Windows 11 build will also return to the corresponding Settings page when “Widgets” is searched.

There’s a fix for the issue, which disables auto-startup for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps, and also fixes the issue of an increase in the startup time for Windows.

With the fix for a stop error (0xD1, DRIVER_IRQL_NOT_LESS_OR_EQUAL) in the DirectX kernel, the latest Windows 11 update will sort the issue of blue screens of death (BSOD). There are a bunch of more bug fixes as part of the update, and you can read all about them on the Microsoft blog post linked here.

In order to get the update, you can go to Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Update and check for the latest update. To reiterate, it is an optional update and if you want to skip it, you can, and wait for the mandatory April patch to be out soon.