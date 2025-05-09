Fallout Season 2 Production Wraps

Prime Video’s TV show adaptation of Bethesda’s popular video game franchise, “Fallout,” became one of the top-rated TV shows of 2024. The debut season concluded its run last April, and we have been waiting to hear more about the second season since then. Being overwhelmed by praises from critics, gamers, and newcomers alike, the Fallout series was immediately renewed for a second season.

Now, after a year, the production team has officially confirmed that they have finished shooting for the Fallout season 2. The staff shared the update in gamer terms as “achievement unlocked” and a clip of Walton Goggins tearing his Ghoul face prosthetics on X (formerly Twitter) earlier today:

Ella Purnell, the Fallout star, also dropped the major production update by sharing a selfie of her with Kyle MacLachlan (who plays her on-screen father role, Overseer Hank MacLean) on Instagram.

Fallout Season 2 is all set to take us to the wastelands of New Vegas for more post-apocalyptic mayhem with Lucy, Ghoul, and Maximus. Prime Video has yet to announce the release date for Fallout Season 2. However, we can expect the new season 2 to arrive in early 2026 as the production for season 2 has wrapped up recently.