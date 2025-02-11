Fallout Season 2 Will “Blow It out of the Water”: Walton Goggins

Last year, Fallout’s video game adaptation took the world by storm and even those who have not played Fallout fell in love with the show. The intense apocalyptic setting, the crude humor, the weird creatures, and the well-knitted storyline were the factors that resulted in this massive success. However, since the end of Fallout teased that the story is not over yet, fans have been waiting to get something regarding Fallout Season 2 and Walton Goggins might just have given us a little insight.

What Is Happening with Fallout Season 2?

Image Credit: Amazon Prime Video (via Amazon MGM Studios)

Walton Goggins, who plays Cooper Howard in the live-action, recently arrived at the red carpet event of The White Lotus Season 3. There, he was asked about Fallout Season 2 by Deadline to which he responded by saying that the team is currently filming the season and they have been doing so religiously since November 2024.

He also appreciated the writers working on the script saying that they had put together an even better storyline than we witnessed in Season 1.

“We’re in the middle of filming it right now, we’ve been at it since November, and I can tell you that I thought Season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it.This blows it out of the water, what these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It’s really gonna be something. I can’t wait for people to see it. We’re working really hard to make that happen.” – Walton Goggins

Fallout was primarily shot in New York but now the location has been changed to Los Angeles. However, the production of Season 2 was delayed because of the California wildfires. This might result in the release date of Fallout Season 2 being moved a little ahead of what was planned originally. However, based on what Walton Goggins has let us in on, it will be worth the wait. So, let’s see what happens, and stay tuned with us for more such updates!