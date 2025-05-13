Fallout Season 2 Teaser Released, Landing on Prime Video in December 2025

The first season of Fallout was released in April 2024, and it had everything to keep viewers hooked until the very end. Be it the dark humor, the strong performances, or the compelling storytelling, the TV show featured it all. It broke the viewership record on Prime Video, so it’s no wonder the makers didn’t take long to announce Fallout Season 2.

Merely a couple of days after announcing that Fallout Season 2 has wrapped filming, it has received its first official teaser. It offers a glimpse of what the retro-futuristic post-apocalyptic drama will be bringing to the table in the upcoming season.

The good thing about the latest teaser trailer is that it also revealed the release date of the second season. Fortunately, the new season isn’t that far away, and the cursed world of Fallout will grace our screens with Season 2 in December 2025. The exact release date has yet to be confirmed by the creators.

The brief teaser doesn’t reveal too much, but it certainly hints that the new season will delve deeper into the untouched territory of the Fallout lore. The central characters, including Lucy and Ghoul, will reprise their roles, and we can also expect to be introduced to fresh faces.

The new teaser only features a brief scene between Ghoul and Lucy, and it seems like Lucy is as naive as ever. She is confused about what Ghoul wants to do. Either that, or she is not ready to accompany Ghoul in this journey, but she clearly doesn’t have a choice. Also, it’s pretty evident from the teaser that the duo is heading towards the ruined land of Las Vegas.

Regardless, we will get to know more about the story of season 2 when a full-fledged trailer drops. Given that the new season will drop at the end of the year, we expect Prime Video to release a new trailer in the next couple of months. Honestly, it would be interesting to see what characters are returning in Season 2, and if there will be any big names from the video games that will make their debut in the new season.