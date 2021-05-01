Microsoft is finally adding AAC support for Bluetooth audio on Windows 10. AAC support is currently live in the latest Windows Insider build, Microsoft announced in a blog post. To be specific, Microsoft added AAC support in the Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 21370 in the Dev Channel.

Windows 10 Gets AAC Support

“Enjoy premium audio streaming quality wirelessly on your Bluetooth headphones and speakers with AAC codec. Short for Advanced Audio Codec, AAC is a lossy codec that delivers high-quality audio streaming in smaller files – great for listening to music online,” wrote Microsoft in its blog post.

Until now, Windows has limited Bluetooth users to SBC and aptX. With this addition, Windows will offer better compatibility with Apple’s lineup of headphones. In addition, the native iTunes app, which is long overdue for a replacement on Windows, could also benefit from the change. Apple was hiring developers to build the next generation of media apps for Windows back in November 2019.

Apart from AAC, Microsoft is also simplifying the way paired Bluetooth headsets work on Windows 10. Right now, Windows shows multiple audio endpoints which can confuse users. Going forward, Windows will show a single endpoint and will automatically switch profiles effortlessly.

Other changes in the new Insider build include adjustments to icons in File Explorer’s address bar, improved touch keyboard launch animation, and miscellaneous changes and bug fixes. If you want to try out this Windows 10 build right now, you can enroll in the Insider program (Settings -> Update & Security -> Windows Insider Program) from the Settings app. You might run into bugs though, as Insider builds are not meant for the general audience.