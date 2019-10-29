Earlier today we covered news that Xiaomi is working on a new smartwatch which is scheduled to be launched next week. Now, the official Mijia Weibo account has shared renders of the upcoming “Mi Watch” showing off its design in its entirety along with some key features of the watch.

According to images shared on Weibo, the Mi Watch will come in a very Apple Watch-like design, although it looks to be more boxy on the sides (hopefully there’ll be a bigger battery here). The display looks to be an OLED panel, and there’s a digital crown on the side, along with what looks like a speaker and a mic.

The images posted on the account showcase the watch making a call, although it’s unclear if users will be able to talk directly through the watch or if this is simply a call answering/declining feature that’s available on most competing smartwatches as well. Apart from that, there’s a poster boasting about battery life, but no details in terms of battery size have been given out yet.

On the other hand, we do have confirmation that the watch will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Wear 3100 processor, so the Mi Watch should be snappy and fast, which is great.

Along with that, an image showing off the internals of the watch showcases the presence of WiFi, NFC, GPS, and an eSIM as well. It’s unclear if there will be a non-cellular version of the Mi Watch as well, or if this will be the standard configuration Xiaomi launches the watch in.

The Mi Watch is all set to be launched on November 5 in China, and if Xiaomi prices this well, it could very well be one of the best Wear OS smartwatches out there.