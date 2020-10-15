The TWS market in India is fast-growing and brands such as Xiaomi and Realme are leading the charge by bringing new TWS earbuds to cater to everyone’s needs. Redmi Earbuds 2C launched earlier this month and today, the Mi True Wireless Earbuds 2C have made their India debut alongside the Mi 10T lineup.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Specifications

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C are a rebranded version of Mi AirDots 2 SE that was first unveiled in China back in May this year. It’s a younger sibling to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 that launched in India earlier this year.

The TWS earbuds have a bulkier square-shaped case (similar to a makeup compact) with the earphones slotting in horizontally. It weighs 48 grams in total whereas each earbud weighs just 4.7 grams. Also, if you haven’t already noticed, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C has a half-in-ear design – the same as its elder sibling. These include 14.2mm dynamic drivers and two high-sensitivity microphones to enable ENC (environmental noise cancelation) for a better calling experience. The earbuds also support in-ear wear detection, which is great.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C supports SBC/ AAC codec. Xiaomi promises up to 20 hours of total playback on a single charge (earbuds+case). The earbuds offer up to 5 hours of music playback, which is pretty good for its price tag. The charging case can juice up the earbuds up to four times and is itself charged via the USB Type-C port on the rear.

Price and Availability

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C has been priced at Rs. 2,499 in India. It will be up for sale in a single white color variant from 15th October, exclusively on Mi.com and Flipkart.