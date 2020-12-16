Xiaomi may have garnered a name for itself with its budget offerings, the company is no stranger to premium products in global markets. It is now expanding its premium TV portfolio in India with the launch of its first QLED smart TV – the Mi QLED TV 4K. It does not just boast a 4K resolution but a truly bezel-less design, MediaTek internals, and the latest version of PatchWall onboard.

Mi QLED TV 4K QLED Specifications

Starting off with the design, the Mi QLED TV 4K is encased in a stunning aluminum case. It is sand-blasted and the ‘Designed by Xiaomi’ tag is laser-etched on the side to further the premium factor of this smart TV. The company has also taken cues from OnePlus. The Mi QLED TV 4K has a carbon fiber back panel.

The Mi QLED TV, as the name suggests, features a 55-inch QLED panel with 4K resolution (3840 × 2160-pixel), 96% screen-to-body ratio, and a 60Hz refresh rate. Some TV makers have moved past 60Hz and offer up to 120Hz refresh rate to users. The panel supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Xiaomi’s proprietary Vivid Picture Engine. It also includes Reality Flow, a fancy word for MEMC, support that might come in handy while watching sports or action movies.

Under the hood, the Mi QLED TV 4K is powered by the 64-bit quad-core MediaTek MTK 9611 chipset. It is coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB storage in India. The TV comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage in China, which is a little saddening to see. There’s dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support onboard as well.

Xiaomi has finally upgraded to Android TV 10 with the company’s PatchWall skin on top. You have access to all of your favorite streaming apps, including YouTube, Prime Video, and Netflix, on this QLED TV. The minimal-looking Mi Bluetooth voice remote includes quick access buttons for the latter two. You can also switch between Xiaomi’s PatchWall and the stock Android TV experience with the touch of a button.

The Mi QLED TV 4K features 6-unit speakers with 30W sound output. The 3-unit systems on each side have two full-range speakers and one tweeter, offering you 15W sound output each. The speaker brings Dolby Audio and DTS-HD support in tow as well. You also have a healthy selection of ports on the rear. This includes 3x HDMI 2.1, 2x USB-A, 1x S/PDIF, 1x optical, and 1x 3.5mm audio jack.

Price and Availability

The Mi QLED TV 4K has been priced at Rs. 54,999 in India. It will go on sale starting from 21st December, exclusively on Mi.com and Flipkart. The smart TV will also be available for sale at popular offline retailers, including Mi Home, Vijay Sales, and more.