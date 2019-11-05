Xiaomi has created a wide ecosystem of products in India, with everything ranging from phones to pollution masks. Well, the Chinese giant may soon be launching a new phone, but today it has started selling Mi Organic T-shirts in India. This is not the first time that Xiaomi is selling merchandise in the country.

As part of its initiative to promote sustainable, eco-friendly fashion in India, the Chinese giant has launched two solid-color T-shirts made out of 100% organic cotton, which has been certified by Global Organic Textile Standards.

This Mi T-shirt, as per the official listing, uses organic cotton that’s produced by using no toxins or pesticides. Xiaomi claims for it have to have a comfortable fit, breathable fabric, and you will find reflective Mi logos on the rear and on the sleeves.

Mi fans! Presenting the all-new #MiOrganicSolidTShirt! Available in classic White & timeless Black. These tees are:

☘️ 100% naturally grown

🚜 Pesticide-free

🤗 Softer & more durable

Price = ₹499!

Each T-shirt will comes equipped with a plantable seed tag. This means you can directly sow the tag in soil and see a basil plant start to grow within a few days. The T-shirt will come packed in a cotton CORA bag, which in itself is 100% eco-friendly and could be reused. It’s washable and biodegradable as well, which is great.

The Mi Organic T-shirts are available in two solid colors – black and white. The classics. It has been made available for both men and women, with size ranging from small to extra large. You will have to shell out Rs. 499 to grab a t-shirt for yourself. It will be sold via Xiaomi’s official website.

