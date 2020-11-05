Xiaomi finally decided to enter the laptop market in India with the launch of two Mi Notebook 14 models earlier this year. Both the standard Mi Notebook 14 and Horizon Edition arrived without a built-in webcam. It was a disappointing choice on Xiaomi’s part but it did bundle an external camera in the box to compensate for the same.

The Chinese giant is fixing this mistake with the launch of the new Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition in India today. Let’s see how different it is from the existing models:

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition: Specifications

As the name suggests, this laptop is made for students who are attending lectures on Zoom or Google Meet at home. So yeah, there’s a built-in webcam on this variant, something which was missing on the standard one. It is a 720p HD webcam that has been baked in the top bezel.

Another important change can be found under the hood. Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition is powered by a 10th-Gen dual-core Intel Core i3-10110U processor clocked at up to 2.1GHz. It has a Turbo Boost up to 4.1GHz and is coupled with Intel UHD Graphics 620, 8GB DDR4 2666MHz RAM, and 256GB SATA SSD.

The rest of the specifications remain exactly the same as the original model. You will find a 14-inch Full-HD display with 1920 x 1080-pixel resolution, 178-degree viewing angle, and 250 nits of peak brightness. The Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition also has a sleek unibody metal chassis and a full-size keyboard with scissor switches that have 1.3mm key travel. The keyboard is not backlit and does not include a numpad as well.

The connectivity options include 2x USB 3.1 port, 1x USB 2.0, 1x HDMI 1.4b, 3.5mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and Bluetooth 5.0. The laptop comes equipped with a 46W battery that offers up to 10 hours of battery life. It supports fast-charging and can easily be juiced up from 0% to 50% in 35 minutes via the 65W charger in the box.

Price and Availability

Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 34,999 on Mi.com and Amazon India, starting from 5th November to 11th November. You will need to shell out Rs. 36,999 once the festive sale season comes to a close.

Xiaomi is currently offering 10% instant discount (up to Rs. 1500) on HDFC card and EMI transactions on Mi.com and SBI cards on Amazon. This could be a great choice if you are planning to buy an affordable and powerful laptop to work from home or your kid’s schooling during the pandemic.

Buy Mi Notebook 14 e-Learning Edition from Amazon (Rs. 34,999)