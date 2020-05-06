With people expected to remain apprehensive about going shopping even after the lockdown is lifted, Xiaomi is looking to make it easier for its customers to buy its smartphones and other smart home products. The company has launched a new e-commerce service called Mi Commerce that will enable people to buy its smartphones, TVs and more from nearby offline stores without ever having to leave the comfort of their homes.

The service can be accessed either through the dedicated Mi Commerce website or via WhatsApp (+91 8861826286 ). It will allow buyers to locate nearby Xiaomi stores, either company-owned or franchises, and browse its product catalogue online before expressing an interest in buying something. The store will then confirm the order over the phone and deliver the product right to the buyer’s doorstep. The payment will be done on delivery and Xiaomi is promising that all hygiene-related best practices will be followed.

In an official press release announcing its new service, Xiaomi said that the new platform allows online to offline product discovery and enables users to reach out to offline retailers via an intuitive web solution. The aim of the service is to offer a hyperlocal experience to customers, as well as faster and safer home delivery of products.

According to Muralikrishnan B, the Chief Operating Officer at Xiaomi India: “Mi Commerce is a specially designed platform to cater to the needs of our offline retail partners in the current COVID-19 scenario and it is Xiaomi’s first step towards a longer-term omni-channel strategy. This special initiative is built to ensure ease of purchase, keep partners and customers safe, and foster business continuity”.

Mi Commerce has been rolled out in all Green and Orange districts around the country, and is in addition to the standard e-commerce channels that sell Xiaomi products online. According to the company, “Almost 60% of Xiaomi’s partner stores are within green and orange zones and should be operational soon”.