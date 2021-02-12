It was just earlier this week that Xiaomi’s Snapdragon 888-laden flagship Mi 11 made its way out of China and launched in Europe. But, the rumors for three other variants, i.e Mi 11 Lite, Mi 11 Pro, and Mi 11 Ultra variant have been around for some time now. Unexpectedly, the top-of-the-line Mi 11 Ultra has today shown up online in a full-blown hands-on video. It leaves nothing to the imagination and details the design, as well as the entire specs, of the device.

First reported by XDA Developers, the Mi 11 Ultra hands-on video was uploaded by a YouTube creator named Tech Buff PH. The video has since been taken down but not before XDA mirrored the content. While there’s no way to confirm the authenticity of the source, the device in question does seem to be the Mi 11 Ultra. Now, let us take a look at some of the standout features of the device.

First up, you can see that the YouTuber has the Mi 11 Ultra in two colorways — black and white. The next thing that will catch your eye is the massive camera module that spans across the entire width of the rear panel. It is chunky, sports three cameras, and a tiny secondary display. Yeah, you heard it right. The secondary display (seen clearly in the header image above) will enable you to see the viewfinder while you click selfies – using the main camera. It could also come in handy for displaying the notifications or time when your phone’s lying face down, as seen below.

Moving on, the text on the camera module reads ‘120x Ultra Pixel AI Camera’ and it is located next to a 48MP periscope-cum-telephoto camera. The video reveals that Mi 11 Ultra will include a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide camera to complete the trio. This can be viewed as a downgrade by some in comparison to the Mi 10 Ultra, which included a 108MP-laden quad-camera system. Xiaomi has ditched the standard telephoto camera in favor of the selfie display.

The leaked video reveals that Mi 11 Ultra will feature a 6.8-inch WQHD+ OLED panel with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display is curved at the edges, sports a 20MP punch-hole selfie camera, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front. The device boasts a glass build and offers IP68 water and dust resistance, adds the YouTuber.

There’s no point in guessing what’s under the hood. Mi 11 Ultra will be powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, coupled with a huge 5,000mAh battery and 67W wired charging. What’s even better, the smartphone will support 67W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging as well.

So yeah, Mi 11 Ultra is a spiritual successor to last year’s Mi 10 Ultra and expected to launch in the coming months. There have been some leaks but a hands-on video leak suggests the launch isn’t far away. We suggest you keep an eye out on Xiaomi’s social channels and wait for an official word. You can check out the mirrored video right here for more information.