After teasing it via an official video showcasing some of its features, British car maker MG Motor has today finally unveiled the new MG Gloster. The SUV can now be pre-booked for ₹1,00,000 and the actual price will be revealed at the launch.

Today was all about actually revealing the car’s features, including its interiors that we didn’t see even at Auto Expo, where the car’s cabin was kept hidden. Now however, we know the Gloster comes with a 12.3-inch infotainment system with MG’s iSmart 2.0 tech for connected car features. The interiors are wrapped in leather, and you get features such as 12 speaker system, ambient lighting, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof and more.

Powering the car is a 2.0-litre Twin Turbo diesel engine that MG says provides 480Nm of torque and 218PS power paired with the Gloster’s 8 speed automatic transmission. The Gloster also offers on-demand 4×4 driving modes for off road capabilities.

True to MG’s concept of luxury features at more affordable prices, the Gloster also comes with first in segment ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System) features. You get Adaptive Cruise Control, Automatic Emergency Braking (under 40kmph), Automatic Parking Assist, Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning, and Blind Spot Detection.

The Gloster stands tall, with 19-inch alloys, and is also 5 metres in length; bigger than the Fortuner and other SUVs in the segment.

While MG has not announced the price for the car, it’s expected to be in the ballpark of 32 to 40 lakh INR (ex-showroom). Once again, you can pre-book the Gloster right away if you want by heading to MG’s website.