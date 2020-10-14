If there was a competition for who can design the best Apple AirPods clone, well, the newly launched Meizu Buds will definitely be the front runner. The company today brought the Meizu Buds to India and their resemblance to the AirPods is uncanny. It feels like a carbon copy of the AirPods, complete with the case, and is available for a really affordable price tag.

Meizu Buds Specifications

The Meizu Buds feature a half-in-ear design and a chrome ring at the bottom of the stem, just like the Apple AirPods. Each earbud weighs only 3.1 grams and supports touch controls to enable users to play/ pause music, answer calls, and more.

These TWS earphones come equipped with a 13mm Graphene diaphragm driver and dual-microphones for ENC (environmental noise cancellation). The company claims that the drivers “produce powerful bass with an enhanced sound quality offering an immersive music experience” in the press release.

Meizu Buds also include the Airoha AB1562M chipset for fast pairing over Bluetooth 5.0 to both Android and iOS phones. It provides a stable and low-latency connection for calling, gaming, and more. Also, the earbuds support a stereo calling feature for a seamless call experience.

As for the battery life, the Meizu Buds offer up to 5 hours of music playback on a single charge. It can be extended up to 20 hours via the charging case, which supports fast charging. These TWS earbuds also carry an IPX5 water resistance rating.

Price and Availability

The Meizu Buds have been priced at Rs. 3,499 in India but will be available at an amazing introductory price of Rs. 2,799 during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It goes on sale starting from 16th October.

Buy Meizu Buds from Flipkart (Rs. 3,499)