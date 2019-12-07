Thanks to the pursue of thin and light laptops, upgrading the internals of our SSD laptops is next to impossible. Most of the components including RAM and SSD are soldered on the motherboard and hence cannot be upgraded. This is bad as it means you are stuck with the configuration you chose while buying your laptop. That’s where external SSDs can save your skin. Due to their high read and write speeds, using an external SSD doesn’t impede your workflow. External SSDs have become even more popular as they support tablets, smartphones, cameras, game consoles, and more. The only problem is the size of SSD drives available in the market.

If the size of SSD drives is the only thing stopping you from buying one, we have a great product for you. Meet “Bullet SSD” – the ultimate portable external solid-state drive that can fit on your keychain. Despite being ultra-lightweight and the size of a small thumb drive (flash drive), the Bullet SSD can store up to 2TB of data. How crazy is that! Powered by TLC NAND, the Bullet SSD comes with a USB-C 3.2 Gen-2 connector. That grants it read and write speeds of 550 MB/s. The high transfer speed not only makes it ideal for transferring files but also allows you to edit videos and photos directly from the drive. There’s no need to transfer the files to your computer first.

The “Bullet SSD” is also built to last. It is made from a single piece of aerospace aluminum, which increases its durability. It’s also IP67 certified so you won’t have to worry about losing your precious data when you are in rain or accidentally drop it in water. All these features are great but the best part about Bullet SSD is that it works with everything. Whether you want to use it with your laptop, smartphone, tablet, camera, or PS4, it will work flawlessly.

Well, this is at least what its creators claim. The Bullet SSD is right now available on Kickstarter. The product has reached its funding goal but there are 51 days left in the campaign so you can still back it. You can get an early bird discount of 35% on its pricing of $149 and $249 for 1 TB and 2 TB models. The Bullet SSD is available in three colors (Silver, Dark Grey, and Orange). If you like the product, check it out by clicking on the link below.

Pre-order Bullet SSD on Kickstarter