Home > News > Marvel Rivals November 5 Patch Notes: New Skins, Hero Fixes, and More

Marvel Rivals November 5 Patch Notes: New Skins, Hero Fixes, and More

Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
Marvel Rivals Spider-Man - Worthy Spider-Man
Image Credit: NetEase Games
In Short
  • Marvel Rivals Version 20261105 update rolls out on November 5, 2026, at 9:00 AM UTC.
  • The new update introduces the Spider-Man - Worthy Spider-Man Bundle and The Thing - Cosmic Cook Bundle.
  • In addition, Captain America's team-up with Winter Soldier and Moon Knight's team-up with Elsa Bloodstone have been fixed.
Click Here to Add Beebom as a Trusted Source
Add as a preferred source on Google

NetEase Games is releasing one final update for Season 10.5 before Marvel Rivals Season 11 launches next week. Unlike previous updates this season, the Marvel Rivals Version 20261105 update introduces only a couple of new skins and hero fixes. Discover more about the new content in our full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the November 5 update.

Marvel Rivals November 5 Update Downtime Details

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5‘s final content update arrives on November 5, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

As confirmed by the devs, there will be no server downtime for the November 5 update. Thus, you can jump back into the game immediately after downloading the latest update to check out the new skins.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261105 Patch Notes

New In Store

Spider-Man - Worthy Spider-Man in Marvel Rivals
Image Credit: NetEase Games

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items coming to the in-game store after the November 5 update rolls out:

  • Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Bundle
  • The Thing – Cosmic Cook Bundle
  • Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Emoji Bundle
  • Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: November 6, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

  • Moon Knight’s Moonlit Miss: Fixed a bug where the Talons of Khonshu triggered from Moon Knight‘s Team-Up with Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Rivals (Blood Moon) failed to deal damage to Doctor Strange while he was blocking or to other shields.
  • Captain America’s Misplaced Might: Addressed an occasional issue where, during Captain America’s Team-Up in Marvel Rivals with Winter Soldier (Stars Aligned), Cap’s landing position would heavily desync from the spell field, preventing him from receiving the corresponding buffs.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the November 5 update. Unfortunately, no new game modes or events are coming with the new update. Nevertheless, Marvel Rivals Season 11 drops on November 13, 2026, and will introduce a new hero and events.

That said, let us know whether you plan to get the Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Bundle in the comments below.

Related Articles
Marvel Rivals Halloween Night of Illusions Event: All Answers
Ajith Kumar Oct 29, 2026
I Played Marvel Rivals Avengers Endgame PvE Mode for Hours – These Are the Best Characters
Ajith Kumar Oct 24, 2026
How to Get Free MCU Captain America The Winter Soldier Skin in Marvel Rivals
Ajith Kumar Oct 24, 2026
Marvel Rivals Avengers Endgame PvE Mode: Session Times, How to Play, and More
Ajith Kumar Oct 22, 2026
#Tags
Marvel Rivals
Portrait of Ajith Kumar
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Kumar is a Gaming and Entertainment Writer at Beebom, with over three years of experience delivering the latest news, guides, reviews, etc. He is a video game aficionado who has held a controller for almost his entire life. He loves immersing himself in souls and souls-like games, as well as story-rich RPGs, ARPGs, Survival Horror, and PS exclusives. His hunger to devour other players has led him to spend countless hours on live-service games like Marvel Rivals, Valorant, Fortnite, and ARC Raiders. After work, you will find him trying to clear his never-ending gaming backlog or juggling between his favorite live-service titles. Apart from gaming, Ajith also enjoys watching movies, TV shows, anime, and Real Madrid.

Comments 0
Leave a Reply

Loading comments...
    Recent News
    God of War Laufey Delayed to May 2027, Confirms Santa Monica Studio
    God of War Laufey Delayed to May 2027, Confirms Santa Monica Studio
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Fortnite OG Pass Ends This December, With Next Era Planned for "Late 2027"
    Fortnite OG Pass Ends This December, With Next Era Planned for "Late 2027"
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Fortnite Announces “Big Changes” for Crew Subscribers, Coming This December
    Fortnite Announces “Big Changes” for Crew Subscribers, Coming This December
    Portrait of Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins
    Nintendo Switch 2 Could Get More Game-Key Cards as Macronix Exits ROM Production
    Nintendo Switch 2 Could Get More Game-Key Cards as Macronix Exits ROM Production
    Portrait of Sagnik Adhikary Sagnik Adhikary
    Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Review Roundup: "Best Looking Game Yet on Switch 2"
    Zelda Ocarina of Time Remake Review Roundup: "Best Looking Game Yet on Switch 2"
    Portrait of Ajith Kumar Ajith Kumar
    Battlefield 6 Moves Up Server Browser Release, Bringing Persistent Lobbies Early
    Battlefield 6 Moves Up Server Browser Release, Bringing Persistent Lobbies Early
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia
    Valve Introduces New Steam Rules to Fix Game Approval Delays for Developers
    Valve Introduces New Steam Rules to Fix Game Approval Delays for Developers
    Portrait of Shubham Chaurasia Shubham Chaurasia