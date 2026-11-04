Marvel Rivals November 5 Patch Notes: New Skins, Hero Fixes, and More

NetEase Games is releasing one final update for Season 10.5 before Marvel Rivals Season 11 launches next week. Unlike previous updates this season, the Marvel Rivals Version 20261105 update introduces only a couple of new skins and hero fixes. Discover more about the new content in our full Marvel Rivals patch notes for the November 5 update.

Marvel Rivals Season 10.5‘s final content update arrives on November 5, 2026, at 9 AM UTC.

As confirmed by the devs, there will be no server downtime for the November 5 update. Thus, you can jump back into the game immediately after downloading the latest update to check out the new skins.

Marvel Rivals Version 20261105 Patch Notes

New In Store

Image Credit: NetEase Games

Here is a list of all the new Marvel Rivals skins and cosmetic items coming to the in-game store after the November 5 update rolls out:

Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Bundle

The Thing – Cosmic Cook Bundle

Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Emoji Bundle

Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Ultimate Ability VFX

Available From: November 6, 2026, at 2 AM UTC

Fixes and Optimizations

Heroes

Moon Knight’s Moonlit Miss : Fixed a bug where the Talons of Khonshu triggered from Moon Knight‘s Team-Up with Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Rivals (Blood Moon) failed to deal damage to Doctor Strange while he was blocking or to other shields.

: Fixed a bug where the Talons of Khonshu triggered from Moon Knight‘s Team-Up with Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel Rivals (Blood Moon) failed to deal damage to Doctor Strange while he was blocking or to other shields. Captain America’s Misplaced Might: Addressed an occasional issue where, during Captain America’s Team-Up in Marvel Rivals with Winter Soldier (Stars Aligned), Cap’s landing position would heavily desync from the spell field, preventing him from receiving the corresponding buffs.

And that’s everything new coming to Marvel Rivals in the November 5 update. Unfortunately, no new game modes or events are coming with the new update. Nevertheless, Marvel Rivals Season 11 drops on November 13, 2026, and will introduce a new hero and events.

That said, let us know whether you plan to get the Spider-Man – Worthy Spider-Man Bundle in the comments below.