Fortnite Galactic Battle First Update Trailer Released: Iconic Star Wars Characters Return

Fortnite has officially released the first content update trailer for Galactic Battle: Pull of the Force. The trailer gives fans a sneak peek at the latest content arriving in the Star Wars-themed season. Although the patch notes previously confirmed, the trailer showed us the return of two fan-favorite characters — Darth Maul and Mace Windu — as part of the Star Wars season. The new update expands the ongoing Galactic Battle season, which launched on May 2.

The Fortnite trailer showcases intense action, the new Star Wars-themed lightsabers, and plenty of crossover cosmetics. Epic is going all-in on the celebration, and this is just the beginning of the Star Wars event schedule. The hype is real, and this update is one fans won’t want to miss. Watch the trailer here:

Well, as revealed earlier in the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 patch notes, May will be all about Star Wars. That starts with the arrival of The Pull of The Force content update. Here is a list of content we will get in Fortnite’s Galactic Battle first content update:

Leia Organa and Luke Skywalker will arrive on the Island, teaming up with Han Solo to assist players as new NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 during battle.

Mace Windu will appear as a hologram on the Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 3 map, You can complete training with him to get a Purple Lightsaber and unlock the Force Pull ability.

and unlock the ability. Darth Maul also joins the map in hologram form, handing out a different Red Lightsaber and teaching Force Throw .

and teaching . Moreover, both Darth Maul and Mace Windu skins will be available on the Fortnite item shop with the update.

Image Credit: Epic Games

The Pull of the Force content update will be released on May 8 in Fortnite, and it will run until June 7, when Fortnite Galactic Battle ends. Are you excited about the first content update for Fortnite’s Star Wars season? Do tell us in the comments.