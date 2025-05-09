New Fortnite Leaks Reveal Another Gun-Free Season Ahead

Fortnite leaks reveal a gun-free season ahead, and it’s not the first time Epic Games has steered away from traditional weapons. The trend of exploring non-traditional combat options has already been seen in several past seasons, including the ongoing Star Wars event, where lightsabers, blasters, and spaceships are the go-to tools for battle. The latest leaks suggest that players can expect another season with only super-hero abilities, following in the footsteps of these creative events.

According to recent Fortnite leaks, it looks like Epic Games is set to take this concept even further in an upcoming season. This time, the leak suggests that instead of guns, players will rely on new mythics and abilities, including a rumored Superman Mythic that could dramatically alter the game’s combat style.

Fortnite Leaked Details About Hero-Themed Season Abilities

The Superman Mythic, as teased by Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR on X, promises a unique power-up, possibly inspired by the iconic hero’s abilities. It’s expected to play a key role in the coming season, along with other new and exciting items.

Moreover, @Loolo_WRLD, another known dataminer, suggested that the upcoming Fortnite season will run only on abilities. In their post, they said, “Hero Abilities will be coming to the game next season”.

The leaks only lead to one thing: no guns. Earlier, we got the major Fortnite roadmap leak, which revealed that the next season will be all about the hero academy concept. @blortzen on X has confirmed from game files that some of the abilities and items will be:

Robin

Superman

A Storm Portal (you place a 2-way portal)

Storm Juice

Storm Claws

The concept of gun-free seasons isn’t entirely new to Fortnite fans. In fact, the ongoing Star Wars crossover is a perfect example. The Galactic Battle season made the traditional firearms take a backseat to futuristic blasters, lightsabers, and other iconic items. The result has been a dynamic, high-octane experience that’s kept players engaged without relying on the usual arsenal.

As we wait for further confirmation, it’s clear that Fortnite is continuing to evolve. Whether it’s lightsabers, mythic powers, or unique special abilities, the upcoming season could offer a radically different gameplay experience.

What are your thoughts on the leaks of Fortnite’s gun-free season reveal? Which superhero ability do you want to see in the game? Do tell us in the comments.