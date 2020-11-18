Merely weeks after it was revealed that Apple’s iPhone 12 mini doesn’t support 15W charging with MagSafe, Apple has now updated its store listing to specify that the company’s upcoming MagSafe Duo charger doesn’t support 15W charging.

As first spotted by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, you get up to 11W of wireless charging with a 20W USB-C power adapter, while a power adapter rated 27W or higher will yield up to 14W wireless charging. In comparison, the solo MagSafe charger offers 15W wireless charging.

Wow, Apple has just updated the MagSafe Duo page. The $129 charger only gets you 11 watts for charging with a 20 watt brick, or 14 watts with a 27 watt brick. That compares to 15 watts you get with the solo MagSafe charger. pic.twitter.com/Z9iWM4PGpU — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 18, 2020

Before this change, Apple’s MagSafe Duo charger‘s page just mentioned the possibility of charging with a 20W power adapter and didn’t mention the charging output. In fact, the listing on Apple India’s page has not been updated with this clarification just yet.

While this is not a stark difference when compared to iPhone 12 mini’s 12W limitation, it is something you should keep in mind if you’re planning to purchase a MagSafe Duo charger when it becomes available for customers. Speaking of availability, the MagSafe Duo charger is still marked as ‘coming soon’ on Apple’s official online store in India. Once available, you can purchase the charging accessory at Rs. 13,900.

Another aspect worth pointing out is that the charger doesn’t ship with a power adapter and you will have to purchase it separately. Apple’s official 20W USB-C power adapter costs Rs.1,900 and the 30W USB-C power adapter is priced at Rs.4,900. In a nutshell, you will have to spend a total of Rs.18,800 to get the complete 14W wireless charging from MagSafe Duo charger without relying on third-party power adapter makers.

Check Out MagSafe Duo Wireless Charger (Rs. 13,900)