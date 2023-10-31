Here Are the M3 MacBook Pro and iMac Prices in India

Apple has just announced its new MacBook Pros and iMac. The new Macs are powered by the latest M3 chipset based on the 3nm process, with features like Dynamic Coaching and hardware-based ray tracing. If you fancy these new Mac machines, look at their Indian prices.

M3 MacBook Pros and iMac: Price and Availability

The M3 MacBook Pros start at Rs 1,69,900 while the 24-inch iMac has a starting price of Rs 1,34,900. These are currently up for pre-booking and will be available for purchase, starting November 7. Have a look at their prices.

M3 MacBook Pros

14-inch/M3/8GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 1,69,900

14-inch/M3/8GB RAM/1TB SSD: Rs 1,89,900

14-inch/M3 Pro/18GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 1,99,900

14-inch/M3 Pro/18GB RAM/1TB SSD: Rs 2,39,900

14-inch/M3 Max/36GB RAM/1TB SSD: Rs 3,19,900

16-inch/M3 Pro/18GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 2,49,900

16-inch/M3 Pro/36GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 2,89,900

16-inch/M3 Max/36GB RAM/1TB SSD: Rs 3,49,900

16-inch/M3 Max/48GB RAM/1TB SSD: Rs 3,99,900

The new M3 MacBook Pro lineup can be configured based on your preferences and you can head here to see what suits you best!

M3 iMac

8-core CPU/8-core GPU/8GB RAM/256GB SSD: Rs 1,34,900

8-core CPU/10-core GPU/8GB RAM/256GB SSD: Rs 1,54,900

8-core CPU/10-core GPU/8GB RAM/512GB SSD: Rs 1,74,900

The new 24-inch iMac is also configurable and you can choose yours from here.

Specs and Features

To refresh your memory, the M3 MacBook Pro comes in 14.2-inch and 16.2-inch screen sizes. It is a Liquid XDR display with up to 1600 nits of brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate. The new MacBook Pro models have eliminated the Touch Bar (seen on the now-discontinued 13-inch MacBook Pro) and features the Touch ID. These come in M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max chip variants, support Thunderbolt 4, provide up to 22 hours of battery life, and more. The MacBooks Pros run macOS Sonoma.

As for the new iMac, it also packs the M3 chip and comes in vibrant colors. It features a 24-inch 4.5K display and supports Thunderbolt 3, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooh 5.3. There’s also support for DisplayPort. Additionally, you get a 1080p FaceTime camera, Dolby Atmos, and macOS Sonoma. The new iMac don’t come with a USB-C cable, though!