If you’re looking for premium earbuds and feel the AirPods Pro are no match to your standards, popular luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton has got you covered. The company recently partnered with Master & Dynamic to make fashionable earbuds that would enhance your fashion and lifestyle appeal.

Named Louis Vuitton Horizon, it is technically a glorified Master & Dynamic MW07 Plus that retails at $299. They feature Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and offers a range of 30 meters.

Coming to the specifications, Louis Vuitton Horizon sports 10mm beryllium drivers capable of producing a warm sound signature. There is a voice-assistant for seamless interactions. It offers Active Noise Cancelation to mute environmental noises. You also get an ambient listening mode to be aware of the surroundings.

The earbuds offer 10 hours of listening time on a single charge. The wireless charging case is made in the shape of the Louis Vuitton Tambour Horizon watch featuring sapphire glass and offers 20 hours of battery life. The case is charged through a USB-C cable.

Louis Vuitton Horizon comes in five colors – pristine white, jet black, pink, bright red, and neon yellow. Notably, pink and pristine white earphones come in a silver-colored stainless steel case, neon yellow and bright red earphones are packed in matte black PVD-coated stainless steel case, and jet black earphones are housed in a polished gunmetal stainless steel case.

Coming to the most significant part, the pricing. The Louis Vuitton Horizon would cost you a whopping $1,090. Now that sounds like a premium pricing, doesn’t that? In case you’re interested to get one, you may check it out through Louis Vuitton’s store from the link below.

Buy Louis Vuitton Horizon Earbuds