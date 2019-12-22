Apple launched the much-awaited AirPods Pro this October. One of the major features these pair of truly wireless earbuds brought to the table has to be active noise cancelation. To efficiently control active noise cancelation, the Cupertino giant added transparency mode that allows you to hear ambient noises.

Now, users have discovered an easy way to enable active noise cancelation – whistling. Yes, you read that right. All you have to do is a loud whistle to force activate noise cancelation which eliminates an extra step of going to the iPhone’s control center.

Redditors mention that AirPods Pro activates ANC when they’re near a strong fan or a car with windows open. A user noticed the feature turn on automatically when using a loud saw.

While this is not intended behavior, this could be an easy life hack for users to quickly turn on ANC. However, we would recommend you not to do it in public places as it draws unwanted attention. On the other hand, this b̶u̶g̶ feature could make users accidentally trigger noise cancelation mode.

For those wondering how Active Noise Cancelation works on the AirPods Pro, here is how Apple puts it. “With Active Noise Cancellation, an outward-facing microphone detects external sounds, which your AirPods Pro then counter with anti-noise, canceling the external sounds before you hear them. An inward-facing microphone listens inside your ear for unwanted internal sounds, which your AirPods Pro also counter with anti-noise.”

If you’re someone who is still confused to choose between AirPods 2 and the AirPods Pro, I’m sure our comparison would certainly come in handy to make a better purchase decision.

So, have you noticed any such incidents with your AirPods Pro? Let us know in the comments.