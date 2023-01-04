CES 2023: L’Oréal’s New Makeup Applicator Concept Uses AR for the Fine Finish

L’Oréal has been showing its presence in the beauty tech arena for a while now, especially at events like CES. CES 2023 is no different and the company has now showcased two makeup application conceptS — HAPTA and L’Oréal Brow Magic, which will help people get the finish needed. Have a look at the details below.

L’Oréal HAPTA and Brow Magic Introduced

L’Oréal’s Brow Magic will help people get the perfect brow shape at home based on their facial features. It is developed in collaboration with Prinker, which deals in printed and non-permanent tattoos.

The Brow Magic applicator uses L’Oréal’s Modiface AR technology to examine the face and recommend microblading, micro-shading, or filler effects. It has 2,400 tiny nozzles and a printing tech (with up to 1,200 drops per inch (dpi) printing resolution) to provide that fine brow shape in a matter of a few seconds.

For this, users can scan their faces in the L’Oréal Brow Magic app and select the shape and more requirements. Following this, use the L’Oréal Brow Magic primer and the printer to shape the brows, which will be followed by a top coat to complete. This can be removed with an easily available makeup remover. The Brow Magic will be available in 2023.

Another product is L’Oréal’s HAPTA is the first handheld, ultra-precise computerized makeup applicator, which will help people with limited hand and arm mobility, apply makeup. The product uses the technology by Verily, which is owned by Alphabet. Verily’s Liftware levels the utensils’ attachments so that people can eat with ease.

The HAPTA applicator uses built-in smart motion controls and works with customizable attachments, which can enable people to open packages and precisely apply makeup. The magnetic attachment can be rotated by up to 360 degrees and has 180 degrees of flexion. It has a ‘clicking’ feature, which sets a desired position and even locks it.

HAPTA can continuously work for about an hour and its built-in battery takes around 3 hours to charge. L’Oréal will introduce a lipstick applicator in 2023 with more applicators making their way eventually.