Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Now Official

Last month, Logitech revealed plans to introduce a handheld gaming device in partnership with Tencent later this year. We even got a look at its possible design and now, the Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is finally official. Here are the details.

Logitech G Cloud: Specs and Features

The Logitech G Cloud looks similar to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck handheld gaming devices and matches the previously leaked design too. There are the A/B/X/Y buttons, the D-Pad, two analog joysticks, two bumpers, two analog triggers, and L & R option buttons, along with the G button and the Home button.

There’s a 7-inch IPD LCD touch display with support for 450 nits of brightness, a Full HD screen resolution, and a 60Hz refresh rate. And weighing 463 grams, it is lighter than the Nintendo Switch. The back has a textured finish for better grip.

As for the gaming part, the gaming console can provide access to a number of AAA titles from the cloud. The games will be rendered on remote servers; hence, downloading them won’t be necessary. This will require an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate., NVIDIA GeForce NOW, or even a Steam Link subscription and Wi-Fi.

The Logitech G Cloud runs Android and enables support for the Google Play Store, Chrome, YouTube, and more. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. There’s support for Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth version 5.1, Linear Haptics, stereo speaker, a 3.5mm audio jack, and Digital USB-C headphone support. Additionally, the handheld gaming console comes with a gyroscope and remappable controls.

Price and Availability

The Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld is currently up for pre-order in the US and Canada and will be available in October. It retails at $299 (~ Rs 24,100) but the price is expected to be increased soon, costing $349.99 (~ Rs 28,200).

There’s no word on when it will be available in the regions.