There is no doubt that YouTube has a vast library of music videos the world has to offer. If you’re someone who enjoys listening to music in the background from the rich catalog of YouTube while focusing at work, check out Music Mode for YouTube, a Chrome extension that filters out all the distracting elements and offers you a simple playback screen.

Behind the scenes, the extension redirects the YouTube links to a minimal listening page that presents you with a Play/Pause and Repeat button. Getting started with the extension is quite simple. All you have to do is install the extension and refresh the YouTube web page containing the song you wish to listen to. The extension will then redirect you to music mode.

I played around with the extension and found it quite effective. However, the extension did not automatically switch to the next song when I tried playing a playlist and I had to manually switch songs. This behavior of the extension made me change my primary use-case of the extension to podcasts as they are usually longer.

With that said, I hope the developer adds playlist support in a future update. Also, adding an option to control the playback from the seek bar would be much appreciated.

You can switch back to the normal YouTube experience whenever you want without uninstalling the extension by using the Music Mode toggle present in Chrome’s Menu, as you can see in the image below.

Check out Music Mode for YouTube from the link below and let us know if you found this helpful in the comments.

Download Music Mode for YouTube