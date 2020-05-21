LG has launched a new mid-range smartphone in South Korea. Called the LG Q61, the device is a rebranded LG K61 that was originally announced last February. It comes with a FHD+ punch-hole display, quad rear-cameras, DTS: X 3D stereo and military-grade durability.

LG Q61 Features and Specifications

The LG Q61 features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ display (2340 x 1080 pixels) with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 (MT6765) 12nm processor that comes with a 2.3GHz octa-core CPU and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU. It sports 4GB of RAM and 64GB of on-board storage that can be expanded by up to 2TB with a microSD card.

On the imaging front, the quad-cam setup at the rear is led by a 48MP primary camera. It also has an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 5MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro shooter. Additionally, there’s a 16MP selfie-shooter within the punch-hole cutout upfront. The device also carries a 4,000mAh battery and is conforms to the military-grade MIL-STD 810G standard.

Connectivity options on the LG Q61 include dual-band Wi-Fi, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC and a USB Type-C port for charging. On the software front, the device runs Android 10 and supports DTS: X 3D stereo function. Lastly, the phone comes with a fingerprint scanner on the back and measures 164.5×77.5×8.3mm.

LG Q61 Price and Availability

The LG Q61 comes in White and has been priced at 369,600 won (around $300 / Rs. 22,000). It will go on sale in South Korea from May 29th, but is unlikely to see a global launch.