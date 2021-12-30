LG Introduces New “OLED.EX” Display Tech for Better Picture Quality

LG has introduced a new OLED TV display technology called OLED.EX ahead of CES 2022 today. The technology, which is an acronym of “Evolution” and “eXperience,” is meant to enhance the overall picture quality by improving the brightness by up to 30% as compared to the conventional OLED screens.

New LG OLED.EX Tech Detailed

The new OLED.EX technology uses the basic self-emissive characteristic of an OLED display, which allows for deeper blacks and accurate colors. But, this isn’t the best part. LG applies deuterium compounds to the technology to produce highly efficient organic light-emitting diodes. This can help in stronger light emissions, which, in turn, will improve the picture quality, brightness, and color accuracy without any distortion.

LG has come up with a new way to extract deuterium for this process as the element is 2 times heavier than hydrogen and exists in small quantities.

This is combined with LG’s personalized algorithm based on machine learning to improve the tech’s efficiency. The algorithm can predict the usage amount of the organic light-emitting diodes (up to 33 million) and based on users’ patterns, can control the display’s power output to make it more efficient.

In an official blog post, Dr. Oh Chang-ho, Executive Vice President & Head of the TV Business Unit at LG Display said, “With our new OLED.EX technology, we aim to provide even more innovative, high-end customer experiences through the evolution of our OLED technology, algorithms, and designs.”

Plus, the new technology will reduce the bezel size of the screen from 6mm to 4mm (for 65-inch OLED screens), thus, calling for an even immersive viewing experience. The OLED.EX technology is expected to be integrated into the OLED TVs, starting from the second quarter of 2022.

LG has also announced that it will showcase the new Transparent OLED solutions at the upcoming CES 2022 event, which starts on 5th January. More display technologies and TVs are expected too, so stay tuned for our in-depth coverage.