LG Innotek Introduces an Optical Zoom Camera Module Ahead of CES 2023

LG Innotek has announced the new optical telephoto zoom camera module for improved zooming capabilities on smartphones. The camera module has been introduced ahead of CES 2023, which is scheduled to take place between January 5 and January 8. Check out the details below.

LG’s New Optical Zoom Camera Announced

The new optical telephoto zoom camera is a microcomponent for smartphones, which integrates telescopic capabilities into phones, mostly meant for mirrorless cameras and DSLRs. This is placed at the back side of the phone.

This camera module can provide magnifications of 4x and 9x while maintaining image quality. For this, LG has introduced the zoom actuator, which is a component to move the lens to change the focal distance. It must move quickly and accurately to ensure high-quality outputs. This is also said to provide durability with less battery consumption.

There’s also support for the optical image stabilizer (OIS), which can provide stable photos and videos.

LG suggests that the main advantage of the tech is that it can zoom freely by up to 9x with one module. Usually, the fixed zoom module allows for magnification up to a limit and the rest is taken care of by digital zoom.

It says that “for the smartphone manufacturers, less modules will result in providing more space inside the phone and in enhancing the battery efficiency. This is the reason that the industry is focusing the interest on LG Innotek’s Optical telephoto zoom camera module.“

Another key element is the size of the module, which has been significantly reduced to avoid the big ‘camera bump.’LG has collaborated with Qualcomm to further optimize the tech and apply it to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. The image tuning features like autofocus, auto-exposure, and more will be enhanced.

While there’s no word on what phones will get the optical zoom camera module, rumor has it that the next-gen Galaxy S24 could utilize it. Of course, more smartphones in 2023 could get it. We will keep you posted on these details. So, stay tuned.