Lenovo has launched the Yoga Duet 7i and IdeaPad Duet 3 detachable laptops in India. These 2-in-1 PCs come with a kickstand and a detachable keyboard for portability and convenience. Check out the specifications of Lenovo’s latest laptops here.

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i: Specifications

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i offers a 13.0-inch WQHD touchscreen IPS display with 2160×1350 pixel resolution, 450nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The 2-in-1 laptop features a kickstand and a detachable backlit keyboard. The laptop also supports Lenovo E-Color Pen for note-taking and digital art.

Under the hood, you get a quad-core 11th-gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor clocked at 2.40 GHz (up to 4.20 GHz with Turbo Boost). It is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 2242 SSD. For graphics, the laptop uses Intel’s integrated Iris Xe graphics.

For all your video conferencing needs, the laptop has a 5MP that supports Windows Hello face unlock. You also get a 5MP rear camera on this one. The 41Wh battery on the Yoga Duet 7i offers up to 8 hours of usage on a single charge.

Ports selection include a USB-C Thunderbolt 4.0 port, 2 USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, SD Card reader slot, and a headphone jack. The laptop is available in Slate Grey and Orchid color variants. It runs on Windows 10 Pro, but you should get Windows 11 later this year.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: Specifications

Coming to the IdeaPad Duet 3, Lenovo has used a 10.3-inch WUXGA IPS display with 1920×1200 pixel resolution and 340nits peak brightness. While you get the kickstand on the Duet 3, the keyboard is not backlit.

The processor used here is Intel’s Celeron N4020 and it offers 4GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB eMMC storage. For graphics, you get integrated Intel UHD Graphics 600. As far as the cameras are concerned, the IdeaPad Duet 3 equips a 2MP front camera and a 5MP rear camera. You get up to 9 hours of battery life from the 30Wh battery. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home out of the box.

Pricing and Availability

Lenovo Yoga Duet 7i is priced at Rs. 79,999. On the other hand, the IdeaPad Duet 3 costs Rs. 29,999. You can buy these laptops from Lenovo’s online store, Amazon India, and other partner stores.