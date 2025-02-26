Framework’s Modular Revolution Continues with the new Laptop 12 and AMD-Powered Desktop

If there’s one firm whose products I always look forward to, it’s Framework. Combining repairability with modularity is no easy task, especially while other manufacturers make their hardware increasingly hard to repair. The Framework Laptop 13 and 16 were the firm’s only two laptops, but now the company has released a 12-inch Framework Laptop and a Framework Desktop. Here’s everything you need to know.

Framework held an event yesterday where it announced it’s latest creations, the Framework Laptop 12 and Framework Desktop. The firm also refreshed its existing Framework Laptops with new AMD mobile CPUs. The Framework Laptop 13 now comes with AMD’s latest Zen 5 mobile processors, the Ryzen AI 5 340 all the way till the Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. Thanks to these improvements, the Laptop 13 is now a Copilot-compatible laptop.

Framework Laptop 12

Image Credit: Framework

Starting with the star of the event, the new 12-inch Laptop. It’s a convertible 2-in-1 laptop with the firm’s repairable design in a smaller chassis. It comes with a stylus and five colorways — Bubblegum, Silver, Black, Lavender, and Green.

The Laptop 12 will be powered by Intel’s 13th Gen and 12th Gen lineup of i3 and i5 CPUs, will support up to 48 GB of DDR5 memory, and 2TB of NVMe storage. Users can choose between Windows and Linux when configuring the laptop.

The 1200p display does have huge bezels, though. The Laptop 12 starts shipping in mid-2025. You can pre-order one in April. The price, however, is unknown. Since the Laptop 13 starts at $899, the Laptop 12 ideally shouldn’t cost more than $599, considering it’s using older CPU SKUs.

Framework Desktop

Image Credit: Framework

Another addition to Framework’s portfolio is its first Desktop. Now, although it’s a “Desktop”, it uses AMDs latest Max series of mobile processors. These are 16-core CPUs with integrated Radeon 8060S graphics. AMD claims they’re capable of 1440p gaming and handling AI workloads. Handling all the power needs is a 400W power supply unit.

The Framework Desktop uses Mini-ITX. There are two swappable expansion cards at the front, and a modular, customizable front panel. The desktop has two NVMe slots but unfortunately lacks user replaceable RAM. When asked, Framework said it wasn’t possible due to the bandwidth requirements of the latest Ryzen processors.

A more comprehensive explanation was given in an Linus Tech Tips video where the founder Nirav Patel said, AMD did assign an architect to try adding modular memory but “they ran simulations, they ran studies, they just determined it’s not possible.”

The Framework Desktop starts at $1,099 for the Max 385 SKU and 32 GB RAM, and goes all the way till $1,999 for the Max+ 395 with 128 GB RAM. It starts shipping in Q3 2025, and you can also get just the motherboard for $799 for your own PC project.

What are your thoughts on the new Framework products? Let us know in the comments below.