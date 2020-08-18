After launching the Yoga Slim 7i in India a few days back, Lenovo is today launching its new range of Legion gaming laptops in the country. The new Legion 7i, Legion 5Pi, and Legion 5i targets the Indian gaming market with high performance and immersive experiences.

Lenovo Legion 7i

The Legion 7i is the most expensive of the three new laptops. It comes with 10th-gen Intel processors up to the Core i9 H-series chipset. This is paired with Nvidia RTX 2080 Super GPU for superior graphics performance. The flagship laptop in the new Legion line up also comes with a 144Hz display with support for G-Sync.

Moreover, the laptop comes with Lenovo’s TrueStrike Keyboard with 100% anti-ghosting, full sized numpad, anti-oil coating and more. The laptop also features a big 80Whr battery. Lenovo claims this can last the laptop up to 8 hours on a charge, and can charge 0 to 50% in just 30 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion 7i is priced starting at ₹1,99,990 and will go on sale later this month.

Lenovo Legion 5i and Legion 5Pi

Both the Legion 5Pi and Legion 5i are fairly similar gaming laptops. However, the 5Pi does come with more powerful hardware and is aimed at esports enthusiasts. Both the laptops feature up to Intel Core i7 processors. However, the Legion 5i comes with a GTX 1650Ti while the Legion 5Pi comes with RTX 2060 instead. Moreover, the Legion 5Pi has a higher refresh rate of 144Hz as compared to the 120Hz screen on the Legion 5i.

The Legion 5Pi starts from ₹1,34,990 while the Legion 5i starts from ₹79,990. Both of these laptops will also go on sale later this month.